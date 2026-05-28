Top 5 Marc Johnson video parts that show why he was a street-skateboarding legend

Marc Johnson, the legendary skateboarder from the San Francisco area, passed away on Tuesday, leading an outpouring of grief in the American skateboarding community. Legendary California skateboarder Marc Johnson passed away at 49. (@Bonesbearings/ X)

As Johnson's death was announced by fellow skateboarder Louie Barletta via Thrasher Magazine, those old enough to be familiar with his work in the sport of skateboarding started mourning. While those who have newly associated with the sport discovered how great a figure Johnson was in the sport.

Johnson's cause of death was not announced.

Top 5 Marc Johnson Videos Many interested in skateboarding have newly discovered Marc Johnson's talent as a skateboarder after the news of his tragic death hit the community. Johnson rose to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s with iconic videos of state skateboarding. His ability to combine technical moves with fun, cinematic ease made him the face of San Francisco skateboarding - what is broadly referred to as the "San Francisco style."

Here, we revisit the legend that Marc Johnson was in some of the iconic skateboarding videos. Some of the videos were made in partnership with skate equipment companies such as Chocolate and Girl.

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