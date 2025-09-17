Eury Perez tossed five shutout innings and the Miami Marlins held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. Marlins build 6-run lead, hang on for victory over Rockies

Heriberto Hernandez, Eric Wagaman and Javier Sanoja had two hits each for Miami in a game that was delayed for 61 minutes by rain.

Perez allowed one hit, walked none and struck out six in five innings before the rain delay forced him out of the game.

The Marlins led 6-0 before the Rockies scored three runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth.

Ronny Herniquez picked up his seventh save despite allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings as the Marlins won for the fifth time in six games.

Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer and singled and Kyle Karros had two hits and two runs for Colorado . The Rockies have lost 20 of their past 24 games.

The starters breezed through the first two innings before Colorado's Kyle Freeland ran into trouble in the third. Joey Wiemer was hit by a pitch with one out, went to third on Sanoja's single to center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Otto Lopez.

Agustin Ramirez walked and Jakob Marsee followed with a two-run double to give Miami a 3-0 lead.

The Marlins padded their lead in the sixth. Hernandez and Wagaman opened the inning with consecutive singles, and both scored on a one-out double to center by Dane Myers. Sanoja drove in Myers with a two-out double to right.

That was all for Freeland , who allowed six runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and fanned out. Jaden Hill got the last out of the inning before a heavy rain forced the delay.

Myers drove a ball to the wall in center in the top of the eighth, but Brenton Doyle made a leaping catch to rob a potential home run.

The Rockies, who had one hit through seven innings, got singles by Karros and Tyler Freeman in the eighth ahead of Moniak's 22nd homer, a shot to right- center off Michael Petersen.

Colorado nearly completed the comeback in the ninth.

Doyle led off with a single, went to third on Karros' one-out single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Yanquiel Fernandez. Freeman was hit by a pitch, and Moniak's infield single and a throwing error by first baseman Wagaman made it a one-run game.

Hunter Goodman lined to third to end the game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.