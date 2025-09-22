Otto Lopez had three hits and an RBI as the Miami Marlins used a balanced offensive attack and shutdown relief to beat the reeling Texas Rangers 4-2 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game interleague series in Arlington, Texas. Marlins stay hot, hand reeling Rangers 7th straight loss

The victory was the sixth straight and the 10th in 11 games for the Marlins and finalized their second consecutive series sweep.

Miami could have a huge say in the National League postseason stretch run with a road series against the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies and a season-ending three-game home set against the New York Mets, who are tied for the final NL wild-card spot.

Texas loss its seventh in a row and is five games behind the Houston Astros in the race for the final American League wild-card spot. Texas has six games remaining.

The Marlins outhit Texas 11-5, with Graham Pauley adding a triple and a single and eight players producing hits. Miami did not draw a walk.

The Rangers threatened in the first off Miami starter Eury Perez when Wyatt Langford walked with one out and moved to third on a ground-rule double by Alejandro Osuna. But Perez, who struck out nine over four scoreless innings, got out of the jam with a strikeout and a groundout.

Miami went up 2-0 in the fourth off Rangers starter Merrill Kelly as Xavier Edwards singled, stole second and third and trotted home on a double by Lopez. Lopez crossed the plate when Heriberto Hernandez singled with two outs.

The Marlins padded their lead in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Jakob Marsee and Agustin Ramirez.

Texas got on the board in the sixth on Langford's solo home run off Lake Bachar , the second of five Marlins pitchers. After Bachar got two outs, Josh Jung singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Cody Freeman singled to left field to cut the Rangers' deficit to 3-2.

Miami answered in the seventh as Pauley tripled off Cole Winn and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Brian Navarreto, building the lead back to two.

The Marlins' George Soriano fanned one in a perfect ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Field Level Media

