‘I love you…': Megan Rapinoe's last emotional message to Sue Bird before breakup

Megan Rapinoe had shared an emotional message to her longtime fiancee Sue Bird weeks before the two announced their breakup. On Friday, the sports power couple said that they were separating, and their joint venture, “A Touch More: The Podcast” is also coming to an end. While the reason behind their high-profile breakup is unclear, the two said that their decision was mutual. Megan Rapinoe, left, and Sue Bird pose for photographs before a WNBA basketball game between the Storm and the Washington Mystics (AP)

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird share statement “There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we’ve made the decision to separate as a couple,” their statement read. The former athletes added that it was not ‘an easy decision’. but they made it ‘with so much love, respect, and care for each other’.

"We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us. We are so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly as we are. So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters."

Read More: Why Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird are breaking up. Soccer and basketball icons explain decision

"Getting to create A Touch More: The Podcast and build a network around it has been a tremendous joy. The conversations, the laughter, the connection - it means more than we can put into words. While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t. Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us."

Rapinoe has been one of the top USWNT stars over the last decade and Bird is a Hall of Fame basketball player and five-time Olympic gold medalist. The two got engaged in 2020.

Megan Rapinoe's message for Sue Bird Rapinoe quite frequently posted about Bird on social media. Only weeks before their breakup, the soccer star shared a 2016-2026 comparison post. It included her photo with Bird from 10 years ago.

“Someone said something about 2026 being the new 2016 👀” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption.

It was during the 2016 Rio Olympics that the two met. They went public with their relationship in 2017.