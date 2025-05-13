Michael Jordan's net worth: How much is he being paid by NBC for NBA coverage

Michael Jordan, the NBA legend who is widely regarded as the best player of all time, will start contributing to NBC Sports' coverage of the league this fall. Michael Jordan reportedly secured a historic $40 million contract with NBC, becoming the highest-paid sports analyst in history.(Getty)

In a statement released on May 12, Jordan, 62, remarked, “I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC.”

“The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Jordan quickly became one of the league's top players after being selected by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA Draft, eventually leading the team to six titles. After taking a short break in 1993 to play baseball for the Chicago White Sox, he returned to the Bulls from 1995 to 1999. He then played for the Washington Wizards before he announced his permanent retirement in 2003.

What is Michael Jordan's net worth?

Jordan was able to land coveted endorsement deals from companies like Nike, Coca-Cola, and McDonald's thanks to his special talent and fan base. With a projected net worth of $3 billion at the time, his commercial ventures really made him the first professional athlete to be listed among Forbes' 400 Richest Americans in 2023.

Off the court, Jordan is a devoted philanthropist who frequently gives back to the society. In June 2020, he declared a $100 million donation to Black Lives Matter.

Also Read: Who is the Liver King and where is he now? Know what happened to him after steroids controversy

How much is NBC paying to Michael Jordan for NBA coverage?

According to reports, Jordan secured a historic $40 million contract with NBC, becoming the highest-paid sports analyst in history.

Jordan's contract surpasses Tom Brady's record-breaking $37.5 million annual contract with Fox Sports. Brady received compensation for his full-time analysis, but Jordan's job is anticipated to be more selective, concentrating on special segments and high-profile games.

Comparatively speaking, other high-paid experts, such as Tony Romo ($17 million annually), are negligible. This is because Jordan draws attention from around the world.