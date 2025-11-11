Micheal Ray Richardson dies at 70: What was former NBA star's cause of death?

Michael Ray Richardson, a four-time NBA All-Star who faced a ban from the league due to drug use, passed away on Tuesday in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 70. The news of his passing comes shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, as reported by his attorney and friend John Zelbst to Andscape. Michael Ray Richardson passes away(X@1999Knicks)

“The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman,” Zelbst stated. “He lived life to the fullest. He overcame the most incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life. He serves as an example on how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself. I think he is the greatest NBA player that has never been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Incredible player -- player, person and family man.”

Meanwhile, several people paid tribute to the late star, with one writing on X: “Rest In Peace “Sugar” #NewYorkForever, Michael Ray Richardson 1955 - 2025.”

Who was Michael Ray Richardson?

Richardson was the native of Denver, who played at the University of Montana prior to being chosen by the New York Knicks as the fourth overall pick in the 1978 NBA draft.

Famously known as “Sugar,” he enjoyed an eight-year career in the NBA with the Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets, achieving four All-Star selections and leading the league in steals on three occasions.

In addition, he was named the 1985 NBA Comeback Player of the Year, averaging a career-high of 20.1 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.0 steals per game for the Nets during the 1984-85 season.

Michael Ray Richardson got banned from NBA

Richardson, however, faced a ban from the NBA in 1986 due to a third violation of the league's drug policy. The two-time NBA all-defensive first-team selection struggled with substance abuse issues related to cocaine use. Following his ban from the NBA, he briefly played in the Continental Basketball Association before achieving success professionally, mainly in Italy and France. Richardson concluded his professional basketball career in 2002 after competing for AC Golfe-Juan-Vallauris in France.

“My darkest day was when the guy [from the NBA] met me at the airport and told me I was banned from the NBA,” Richardson said in an interview with Andscape.

Michael Ray Richardson career

Richardson also served as a coach in the Continental Basketball Association for the Albany Patroons and the Oklahoma/Lawton-Fort Sill Cavalry.

He guided the Cavalry to three consecutive championships -- winning the CBA titles in 2008 and 2009, as well as the Premier Basketball League title in 2010.

He was the head coach of the London Lightning in NBL Canada from 2011 to 2014 and has been conducting basketball camps for underserved communities every summer since 2014 alongside his former Nets teammate Otis Birdsong in Florida, New Jersey, and California.

Additionally, Richardson held the position of ambassador for the Denver Nuggets in the early 2000s.

Richardson retired to Oklahoma with his spouse, Kimberly, and has been a frequent attendee at Oklahoma City Thunder games in recent years.

In 2024, he co-authored a memoir titled, “Banned: How I Squandered an All-Star NBA Career Before Finding My Redemption.”

His son, Michael Amir Junior Richardson, is a professional soccer player in Italy for Fiorentina and represents Morocco at the national level.