Mike Vrabel, wife Jen seen smiling in son Tyler's engagement photo shared by his fiancé Mariah

The couple reportedly spent part of April in marriage counselling after Page Six published the controversial photos of Mike and Russini holding hands. Despite allegations of an affair, Russini and Mike deny the allegations.

Tyler who proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Mariah, over the weekend and his parents were there to support him. "The most perfect engagement surrounded by the people I love most," Mariah shared on Instagram.

Mike Vrabel New England Patriots coach and his wife, Jen, appear to be standing strong amid the Dianna Russini scandal, an NFL reporter. The New England Patriots head coach and his wife of two-plus decades were spotted together in an engagement photo for their son, Tyler Vrabel.

Are Russini and Vrabel finally moving forward? Pictures from 2020 resurfaced earlier this year with the Page Six report where Vrabel and Russini were seen “kissing and all over each other.” Then came pictures from 2021 on a boat in Tennessee while Russini was pregnant with her first child.

Following this, while Vrabel did not specifically address the photos, he promised in a statement to seek counselling. He said: “I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be.

This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

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Russini denies any suggestions of wrongdoing. She also resigned from The Athletic after an internal investigation into the allegations. She was seen with her husband at a Shake Shack on Mother’s Day. As for Vrabel, the Patriots has backed him throughout and he is preparing for the upcoming season with the team.

New York Times' investigation into Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini affair still not complete, The Athletic editor-in-chief said. “It’s going to take a few more weeks. There’s just a lot to go through, and we obviously want to take our time and be careful doing that. We will update everybody when we get to the end of that," a statement read.

"We’ve also said that if we find anything that needs to be corrected, we will correct it along the way.”