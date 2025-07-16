MLB All-Star Game 2025 play by play: Who scored most runs on Tuesday? All player stats

National League dominates early in the 95th MLB All-Star Game, highlighted by Ketel Marte's two-run double and Pete Alonso's three-run homer.
The 95th MLB All-Star Game is underway at Truist Park in Atlanta, with the American League and National League facing off.
It was Ketel Marte of the National League who gave the first score of the game with his timely two-run score that made Shohei Ohtani and Ronald AcuA jr. cross the plate and give them an initial lead.
For the first few innings, it was all about the pitchers. Both sides showed off dominant arms, keeping hitters in check and runners stranded. But things started to heat up in the sixth.
Pete Alonso set the house on fire with a jaw-dropping three-run homer, which placed everyone at ease with the NL, soon followed by Corbin Carroll to tally up another run after his solo homer. Just like that, the NL had taken control of the game.