MLB All-Star Game 2025 play by play: Who scored most runs on Tuesday? All player stats

The 95th MLB All-Star Game is underway at Truist Park in Atlanta, with the American League and National League facing off. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins bats during the seventh inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

It was Ketel Marte of the National League who gave the first score of the game with his timely two-run score that made Shohei Ohtani and Ronald AcuA jr. cross the plate and give them an initial lead.

For the first few innings, it was all about the pitchers. Both sides showed off dominant arms, keeping hitters in check and runners stranded. But things started to heat up in the sixth.

Pete Alonso set the house on fire with a jaw-dropping three-run homer, which placed everyone at ease with the NL, soon followed by Corbin Carroll to tally up another run after his solo homer. Just like that, the NL had taken control of the game.

ALSO READ| MLB just brought back their teams' full uniforms for the All-Star game, fans say, ‘NBA, you're next’

The American League didn’t stay quiet for long, though. In the seventh inning, Brent Rooker gave the AL some life, launching a three-run homer to put his team on the scoreboard.

Here's a look at MLB All-Star Game 2025's both starting lineups

National League

Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers

Ronald Acuña Jr., LF, Braves

Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers

Manny Machado, 3B, Padres

Will Smith, C, Dodgers

Kyle Tucker, RF, Cubs

Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF, Cubs

SP - Paul Skenes Pirates

American League

Gleyber Torres, 2B, Tigers

Riley Greene, LF, Tigers

Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees

Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays

Ryan O'Hearn, DH, Orioles

Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays

Javier Báez, CF, Tigers

Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics

SP - Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Who scored most runs on Tuesday?