Aaron Judge took sole possession of fourth place on the New York Yankees' all- time home run list and Luis Gil pitched six no-hit innings in a 4-1 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Friday. MLB roundup: Aaron Judge's latest milestone lifts Yanks past Red Sox

Judge crushed his 362nd career homer 468 feet out to deep center with one out in the top of the first, giving the Yankees a lead that they would never relinquish. He passed Joe DiMaggio and trails only Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig on the franchise list.

Nate Eaton lined a two-out solo shot his first of the season to left in the seventh for the first of just two hits for the Red Sox.

New York remains three games back of the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays and leads Boston by 1 1/2 games for the top AL wild-card spot.

Giants 5, Dodgers 1

Patrick Bailey hit a game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning and San Francisco beat visiting Los Angeles to move within a half-game of a National League wild-card spot.

The Giants pulled off the victory despite making 23 consecutive outs between the first and ninth innings. Justin Verlander allowed one run on four hits over seven innings, and Joel Peguero pitched a scoreless 10th.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up one run on one hit over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Blake Treinen took the loss when Tanner Scott served up Bailey's homer. Michael Conforto homered for Los Angeles.

Rangers 8, Mets 3

Jacob deGrom tossed seven strong innings in his first matchup with his former team and benefited from some early run support as visiting Texas beat free- falling New York.

The Rangers, who scored six runs with two outs in the first, have won five straight to stay two games back of Houston and Seattle in the American League West. deGrom allowed three runs on four hits.

Texas' Dylan Moore and New York's Francisco Alvarez homered. Mets starter Jonah Tong yielded six runs and got just two outs.

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1

Myles Straw drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Toronto defeated visiting Baltimore.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was on base five times for the Blue Jays with three hits and two walks and had an RBI. Braydon Fisher earned the win with two outs of scoreless relief.

The Orioles were limited to three hits by six Toronto pitchers and also committed two errors. Reliever Dietrich Enns yielded two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Brewers 8, Cardinals 2

Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer and Quinn Priester pitched 5 1/3 effective innings as Milwaukee snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over visiting St. Louis.

Priester allowed two runs on five hits to extend his franchise record for winning decisions to 12 games. Yelich's 28th homer, a two-run shot in the seventh, put the Brewers up 7-2.

Milwaukee, which owns the best record in the majors, maintained its 5 1/2 game lead in the National League Central over the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis, which has lost four straight, dropped four games back of the final NL wild-card spot.

Astros 11, Braves 3

Zach Cole homered on the first pitch he saw in his major league debut and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs to help visiting Houston post a victory over Atlanta.

Christian Walker went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs for the Astros, who maintained a first-place tie with Seattle atop the American League West. Jose Altuve also homered for Houston.

After opener Jayden Murray threw three scoreless innings, AJ Blubaugh pitched a scoreless fourth as four Astros combined to limit the Braves to five hits. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Eli White homered for Atlanta.

Rockies 4, Padres 2

Blaine Crim belted a three-run homer for his first major league hit and Tanner Gordon pitched into the seventh inning as visiting Colorado played the spoiler's role with a win over San Diego.

Gordon , who was rocked for six runs on Sunday in an 8-1 loss to San Diego, mowed down 16 straight batters after allowing Manny Machado's 24th homer of the year in the bottom of the first. He had nine strikeouts.

San Diego starter JP Sears yielded four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The loss kept the Padres 2 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Twins 9, Diamondbacks 8

Kody Clemens belted three home runs, Luke Keaschall drove a fly ball to center field for a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth, and Minnesota rallied for a win over Arizona in Minneapolis.

Clemens finished 4-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and three runs. Gabriel Moreno went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for Arizona, which has lost four of its last five. Geraldo Perdomo went 1-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs.

Twins reliever Cole Sands got the victory despite allowing four runs in his lone inning. Diamondbacks reliever Jake Woodford allowed three runs without recording an out.

Athletics 3, Reds 0

Rookie Carlos Cortes hit two homers and Lawrence Butler also went deep to help the Athletics record a victory over Cincinnati in West Sacramento, Calif.

Five pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout for the Athletics, who won their second straight game. The A's had six hits.

Cincinnati remained 1 1/2 games behind the Mets in the battle for the National League's third wild-card spot. TJ Friedl reached base four times on one hit, two walks and a hit by pitch for the Reds, who had won four of their previous five games.

Mariners 2, Angels 1

Mitch Garver hit a tiebreaking solo homer with one out in the seventh inning as Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles to remain tied for first place in the American League West.

Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners, who won their seventh game in a row to keep pace with Houston atop the division and maintain their two-game lead over Texas for the league's third and final wild-card berth.

The Angels took their second straight loss and sixth in their past nine games. Seattle's Luis Castillo and Los Angeles' Yusei Kikuchi each delivered strong starts, combining to allow two runs in 12-plus innings.

Guardians 4, White Sox 0

Tanner Bibee pitched a two-hitter for his first career shutout and David Fry and Angel Martinez hit solo homers, lifting surging Cleveland to a victory over visiting Chicago.

The Guardians won for the seventh time in eight games and they sit 3 1/2 games behind the Astros and Mariners, who are tied for the American League West lead and the final wild-card position. Bibee matched his season high with 10 strikeouts.

Chicago's only hits off Bibee were third-inning singles by rookies Chase Meidroth and Will Robertson.

Phillies 8, Royals 2

Walker Buehler allowed one run in five innings in his debut for Philadelphia, which stayed hot with a victory over visiting Kansas City.

Buehler gave up five hits all singles and one walk while striking out three in a 90-pitch performance. Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott each homered and were among six Philadelphia starters to record multiple hits.

Michael Lorenzen allowed six runs and 10 hits in three-plus frames for Kansas City, which has dropped five of six. Maikel Garcia chipped in two hits for the Royals.

Marlins 8, Tigers 2

Sandy Alcantara pitched seven strong innings to lead host Miami to a win over Detroit, which saw ace left-hander Tarik Skubal exit early due to tightness in his left side.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Skubal lasted just 3 1/3 innings his shortest start since September 2021. He exited after manager A.J. Hinch and a trainer went to the mound to examine the lefty. Skubal will undergo testing to determine the extent of the injury.

Miami hit three homers, including a three-run shot from Joey Wiemer. Nine-hole hitter Javier Sanoja also drove in three runs. Detroit's offense was led by Riley Greene, who hit his team-leading 34th homer and also doubled.

Cubs 6, Rays 4

Ian Happ singled, doubled and homered to help Chicago rally against visiting Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series.

Nico Hoerner singled, tripled and scored twice and Moises Ballesteros had two hits, an RBI and run scored for the Cubs, who have won three in a row following a three-game skid.

Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Jake Mangum had two hits and scored a run for the Rays, who have dropped six of seven following a seven-game winning streak.

Nationals 6, Pirates 5

Dylan Crews hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning and Washington rallied for a win against visiting Pittsburgh.

Nationals left fielder James Wood threw out the potential tying run in the ninth to preserve the win. Brady House also homered for Washington, which had lost two in a row after winning four straight. Wood had two doubles.

Spencer Horwitz had a homer and a single for the Pirates, who have lost seven straight, and Jared Triolo had a double, a single and two runs.

