National Finals Rodeo Day 3 standings: Who recorded the best time in barrrel racing? Full list here

Hailey Kinsel had taken the lead in the world standings but was unable to maintain her momentum,(Instagram/@haileykinsel) The National Finals Rodeo continues to enthral spectators at the Thomas & Mack Centre in Las Vegas. The 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) witnessed another exciting night on Saturday. The results could have a decisive impact on the standings. According to Sports Illustrated, Hailey Kinsel had taken the lead in the world standings on Day 2 and moved ahead of Kassie Mowry. Kinsel, SI reported, tipped the barrel in Round 3, which changed her position and cost her a check.

There is a lot of racing left, but the average standings will be important in the times to come.

NFR 2025 standings

Carlee Otero and AM Regina George came out strong, but they knocked back many barrels. Otero and her mount were in rhythm and took an early lead with 13.54 seconds and claimed a first-round win.

Emily Beisel was fast in Round 1 but knocked a barrel. However, she returned strongly. After a fifth-place check on Ivory On Fire in Round 2, she changed her horse for Round 3. The combination of Beisel and Teasin Dat Guy managed a timing of 13.56 for second place.

Kassie Mowry, a legendary figure in the sport, came third with a timing of 13.63 seconds and earned over $21,000 for a third-place finish.

Here are the standings from Round 3 of Barrel Racing, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Carlee Otero, 13.54 seconds, $36,668

Emily Beisel, 13.56 seconds, $28,980

Kassie Mowry, 13.63 seconds, $21,882

Katelyn Scott, 13.71 seconds, $15,377

(Tie) Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and Megan McLeod-Sprague, 13.72 seconds, $7,688

Tricia Aldridge, 13.82 seconds

(Tie) Andrea Busby and Halyn Lide, 13.88 seconds

Julie Plourde, 13.91 seconds

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.01 seconds

Lisa Lockhart, 18.44 seconds

Hailey Kinsel, 18.69 seconds

Wenda Johnson, 19.02 seconds

Tayla Moeykens, NT (no time)

Schedule of NFR 2025

The 2025 National Finals Rodeo is taking place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The event began on December 4 and would run till December 13. According to the official website, events will take place every day till December 13.

This event is known as the Super Bowl of Rodeo and features the leading Cowboys and Cowgirls from the US and beyond. The events taking place include bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, etc. Tickets can be purchased through the website of NFR.

FAQs

Who is currently leading the standings in NFR 2025?

Carlee Otero leads the way with a timing of 13.54 seconds and prize money of $36,668.

Which position is Kassie Mowry currently holding?

She is currently third with a timing of 13.63 seconds and a prize money of $21,882.

Where is the NFR 2025 taking place?

The National Finals Rodeo is taking place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.