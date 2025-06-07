NBA Finals: Who is favored to win game 2 - Pacers or Oklahoma? Here are latest odds

The Thunder will try to even the series in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday. In Game 1, the Pacers won 111-110 after Tyrese Haliburton hit a shot right at the buzzer. OKC has won 2 of 3 games against the Pacers this season. Based on DraftKings Sportsbook's opening lines, the Thunder are -11-point favorites against the Pacers and the over/under is 228.5 total points.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Pacers (50-32) have not won a championship since their ABA title in 1973. Indiana has been a strong road team in these playoffs, winning 7 of their 9 games away from home. The Thunder (68-14) have been 8-2 at home in this postseason and last won an NBA title as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979.

Game 2 will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

Thunder players to watch

Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points with five rebounds and three assists in Game 1. He has scored 30 points or more in eight of his last nine games. He nearly had a triple-double earlier in the playoffs during a narrow win over Minnesota. He is averaging 30.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals through 17 playoff games.

Forward Jalen Williams had a solid performance in Game 1 with 17 points, six assists, and four rebounds. His best playoff game so far was against Minnesota, when he scored 34 points with five assists and three steals. He is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals through 17 playoff games.

Why the Pacers can keep it close

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam had a productive Game 1 with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. He had some huge games in the last series against the Knicks, including 31 in Game 6 and 30 in Game 4. He is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists, and one steal through 17 playoff games.

Haliburton, who hit the game winning shot in Game 1, also had a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six assists. He had three double-doubles and one triple-double in the Eastern Conference Finals, highlighted by 21 points and 13 assists in Game 6. He is averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in just over 35 minutes a game in the playoffs.

How to bet Pacers vs Thunder

