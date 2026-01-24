NFL playoffs: What's the last time the Patriots won the AFC Championship, played Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots are in the thick of the NFL playoffs as they advance to a high-stakes AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25. This marks a potential turning point for a franchise that has not advanced to the Super Bowl since its 2019 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

When did the Pats win the AFC and Super Bowl last? The last time the Pats won the AFC Championship and went on to win the Super Bowl was on February 3, 2019, in a defensive showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, the Pats emerged victorious 13-3, earning their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady, the QB, became the oldest signal-caller to win a Super Bowl at 41. Bill Belichick, the head coach, secured his place in NFL lore as the oldest coach to win the trophy at 66.

The Pats had long achieved postseason success during their dynasty, winning five Lombardi Trophies under Brady and Bill Belichick. Moreover, the Patriots became the first NFL team to make it to three straight Super Bowls since the Bills in the early 1990s.

Leading up to the final match, the Patriots prevailed in matches against the Chiefs and Chargers.

In the game against the Rams, for the only time in his Super Bowl career, Brady was held out of the end zone. He, however, developed an effective connection with Julian Edelman. After catching 10 passes for 141 yards, the little receiver was awarded MVP of Super Bowl 53.

2025 AFC title game In the 2025 NFL season, the Pats have reversed the seven-year drought under the head coach Mike Vrabel.

Drake Maye, the QB, led the team to the final AFC Championship Game after the 28-16 Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans.

The final game will be Patriots vs. Broncos. The Denver Broncos defeated the Bills in overtime on Saturday afternoon Divisional Round.