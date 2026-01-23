Patriots vs Broncos weather forecast: Scary temperature update for Empower Field, Mile High

The Denver Broncos are set to host the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High at 1 pm. MT on Jan 25. According to Broncos Wire and Diario AS, fans should prepare for bitterly cold conditions. The Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Weather Channel forecasted sunny skies with a high of 38°F, but kickoff at 1 pm MT is expected to be around 32°F, with gusty winds of 10-15 MPH and a chance of light snow, according to 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi.

Cold weather could shape the game After a relatively warm 2025 regular season, the Broncos have already faced a cold shock in the playoffs.

Last week’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills came with a kickoff temperature of 36 degrees and a wind chill of 32, far below the 60+ degree starts Denver typically experienced at home, as per Diario AS.

Analysts noted that Sunday’s frigid conditions could again affect passing, kicking, and ball security, particularly for Broncos backup Jarrett Stidham, who is stepping in for the injured Bo Nix.

Snow and cold were also factors in last week’s Patriots-Texans matchup, which saw New England rely heavily on short passes and the running game in slick conditions.

Experts predict a similar approach may be necessary in Denver, with footing and ball control becoming crucial if light snow arrives, reported Diario AS.

Mile High The Broncos have seen cold postseason games before, and arctic air often tightens contests, shrinking margins and placing extra pressure on quarterbacks to make quick, clean decisions, reported Broncos Wire.

Cold weather can elevate the importance of special teams, the running game, and short passing, all elements that may play a decisive role in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Fans planning to attend are advised to dress in layers, bring blankets, and prepare for gusty winds, as temperatures could hover in the 20s to low 30s, making it feel even colder, per Broncos Wire.