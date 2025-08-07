NFL preseason 2025 schedule: When and where to live stream all games? Channel and other details

The NFL 2025 preseason started with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions on July 31st (Thursday) at 8 PM ET. As per FOX Sports, most games will be aired on each team’s local affiliate network. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders greets Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (AP)

Where to stream the games?

FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC will also feature national broadcasts. Multiple games will also be available on the NFL Network. Besides official websites and apps of broadcast platforms, streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

Fubo’s entry-level Pro plan, which includes ABC and ESPN along with 200 other channel subscriptions, starts at $85 a month. New users can opt for a free five-day trial and even save $20 on their first month. Those with an over-the-air antenna can pick up on local channels to stream games from FOX, NBC, or CBS for free.

NFL Schedule

Here is the full schedule of games, dates, and timings for this preseason:

Week 1

Thursday, Aug 7

Colts at Ravens – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Bengals at Eagles – 7:30 p.m. ET

Raiders at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Friday, Aug 8

Browns at Panthers – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Lions at Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET

Commanders at Patriots – 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug 9

Giants at Bills – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Texans at Vikings – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Steelers at Jaguars – 7:00 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET

Titans at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET

Jets at Packers – 8:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Chiefs at Cardinals – 8:00 p.m. ET

Broncos at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug 10

Dolphins at Bears – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Saints at Chargers – 4:05 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 2

Friday, Aug 15

Titans vs. Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Chiefs at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Saturday, Aug 16

Browns at Eagles – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Patriots at Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET

Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET

Panthers at Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET

49ers at Raiders – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Ravens at Cowboys – 7:00 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Steelers – 7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jets at Giants – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Chargers at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Broncos – 9:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, Aug 17

Jaguars at Saints – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Bills at Bears – 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, Aug 18

Bengals at Commanders – 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, Aug 21

Steelers at Panthers – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Patriots at Giants – 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Friday, Aug 22

Eagles at Jets – 7:30 p.m. ET

Vikings at Titans – 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Falcons at Cowboys – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Bears at Chiefs – 8:20 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug 23

Ravens at Commanders – 12 p.m. ET

Colts at Bengals – 1 p.m. ET

Rams at Browns – 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Texans at Lions – 1 p.m. ET

Broncos at Saints – 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Packers – 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Jaguars at Dolphins – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Bills at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET

Chargers at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET

Raiders at Cardinals – 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Each team is scheduled to play three preseason games as the regular schedule increased from 16 to 17 games in 2021.

Posted by Stuti Gupta