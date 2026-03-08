Nico Hulkenberg update: What happened to Audi star at Australian GP? Why did he not start?

Soon after Oscar Piastri's heartbreaking crash at the Australian GP on Sunday, it was Nico Hulkenberg who was forced to retire. The German veteran's Audi suffered a technical issue and was wheeled off the grid into the garage. The car failed to take the start. With the issues, Hulkenberg’s hopes for the season-opening race in Melbourne ended moments before the start when his car suddenly lost telemetry data.

Despite efforts from the team to resolve the problem, the failure could not be fixed in time. The setback made him the second driver to be eliminated before the race even began.

Piastri crash sparks early drama Earlier, hometown favorite Oscar Piastri had already been forced out after crashing during the parade lap while heading toward the grid. The McLaren driver lost control and slammed into the barriers, ending his race before the start and stunning fans packed into Albert Park hoping to see the Australian compete.

Isack Hadjar's RedBull debut over On the 12th lap, a third retirement was forced. Isack Hadjar, who impressed in qualifying, suffered some engine issues on his Red Bull. Smoke billowed from the back of his car, and the virtual safety car was called.

Leclerc surges into early lead When the lights finally went out, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc launched aggressively from fourth place to take the early lead. Pole sitter George Russell was forced to defend second position, while Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli dropped back to fifth in the opening laps. Soon, Lewis Hamilton surged ahead.

Unpredictable start to the 2026 season With Hulkenberg’s technical retirement, Piastri’s crash and a tense start to the race, the Australian Grand Prix immediately became one of the most unpredictable season openers in recent memory.

2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid George Russell — Mercedes — 1:18.518

Kimi Antonelli — Mercedes — 1:18.811

Isack Hadjar — Red Bull Racing — 1:19.303

Charles Leclerc — Ferrari — 1:19.327

Oscar Piastri — McLaren — 1:19.380

Lando Norris — McLaren — 1:19.475

Lewis Hamilton — Ferrari — 1:19.478

Liam Lawson — Racing Bulls — 1:19.994

Arvid Lindblad — Racing Bulls — 1:21.247

Gabriel Bortoleto — Audi

Nico Hulkenberg — Audi — 1:20.303

Oliver Bearman — Haas — 1:20.311

Esteban Ocon — Haas — 1:20.491

Pierre Gasly — Alpine — 1:20.501

Alexander Albon — Williams — 1:20.941

Franco Colapinto — Alpine — 1:21.270

Fernando Alonso — Aston Martin — 1:21.969

Sergio Perez — Cadillac — 1:22.605

Valtteri Bottas — Cadillac — 1:23.244

Max Verstappen — Red Bull Racing

Carlos Sainz — Williams

Lance Stroll — Aston Martin