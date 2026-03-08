Nico Hulkenberg update: What happened to Audi star at Australian GP? Why did he not start?
Soon after Oscar Piastri's heart-breaking crash at the Australian GP on Sunday, it was Nico Hulkenberg who was forced to retire
Soon after Oscar Piastri's heartbreaking crash at the Australian GP on Sunday, it was Nico Hulkenberg who was forced to retire. The German veteran's Audi suffered a technical issue and was wheeled off the grid into the garage. The car failed to take the start. With the issues, Hulkenberg’s hopes for the season-opening race in Melbourne ended moments before the start when his car suddenly lost telemetry data.
Despite efforts from the team to resolve the problem, the failure could not be fixed in time. The setback made him the second driver to be eliminated before the race even began.
Piastri crash sparks early drama
Earlier, hometown favorite Oscar Piastri had already been forced out after crashing during the parade lap while heading toward the grid. The McLaren driver lost control and slammed into the barriers, ending his race before the start and stunning fans packed into Albert Park hoping to see the Australian compete.
Isack Hadjar's RedBull debut over
On the 12th lap, a third retirement was forced. Isack Hadjar, who impressed in qualifying, suffered some engine issues on his Red Bull. Smoke billowed from the back of his car, and the virtual safety car was called.
Leclerc surges into early lead
When the lights finally went out, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc launched aggressively from fourth place to take the early lead. Pole sitter George Russell was forced to defend second position, while Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli dropped back to fifth in the opening laps. Soon, Lewis Hamilton surged ahead.
Unpredictable start to the 2026 season
With Hulkenberg’s technical retirement, Piastri’s crash and a tense start to the race, the Australian Grand Prix immediately became one of the most unpredictable season openers in recent memory.
2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid
George Russell — Mercedes — 1:18.518
Kimi Antonelli — Mercedes — 1:18.811
Isack Hadjar — Red Bull Racing — 1:19.303
Charles Leclerc — Ferrari — 1:19.327
Oscar Piastri — McLaren — 1:19.380
Lando Norris — McLaren — 1:19.475
Lewis Hamilton — Ferrari — 1:19.478
Liam Lawson — Racing Bulls — 1:19.994
Arvid Lindblad — Racing Bulls — 1:21.247
Gabriel Bortoleto — Audi
Nico Hulkenberg — Audi — 1:20.303
Oliver Bearman — Haas — 1:20.311
Esteban Ocon — Haas — 1:20.491
Pierre Gasly — Alpine — 1:20.501
Alexander Albon — Williams — 1:20.941
Franco Colapinto — Alpine — 1:21.270
Fernando Alonso — Aston Martin — 1:21.969
Sergio Perez — Cadillac — 1:22.605
Valtteri Bottas — Cadillac — 1:23.244
Max Verstappen — Red Bull Racing
Carlos Sainz — Williams
Lance Stroll — Aston Martin
