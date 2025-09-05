Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Spaniard plots payback, Serb aims to 'mess up plans'

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are all set to to renew their rivalry when they meet in the 2025 US Open semifinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. It will be their ninth career meeting, and second in the ongoing calendar year. ...Read More

The Serb holds the edge in the rivalry, having won five of the eight encounters thus far, including the previous two - the Paris Olympics gold-medal match last year and the Australian Open quarterfinals in January earlier this year. Alcaraz's last win against Djokovic came in the Wimbledon final last year.

Alcaraz, hence, made it clear, that he obviously seeks “revenge” when he goes up against the 38-year-old. The Spaniard is in search for his sixth career Slam and second in New York. He had won the US Open title in 2023, but suffered a shock second-round exit in the following year. The ATP world No. 1 ranking is also at stake. If he can end his New York campaign with a better result that defending champion Jannik Sinner, come Monday, he would reclaim the crown.

Alcaraz, who in Cincinnati last month, has been in imperious form heading into the semifinal, having not lost a single set. He also won 99 per cent of his service games in the five matches he played so far.

Djokovic, on the other hand, remains in search of his historic 25th major, that will help him break the tie with Margaret Court.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner reached the last four at all four majors this year but failed to win a set thereafter. His health compromised his hopes, as he retired with an injury in Melbourne and struggled physically in his Wimbledon loss. A leg injury saw him retire in the Australian Open semifinal after losing the opening set against Alexander Zverev, while a hip injury saw him struggle against Sinner at SW19. It was only at Roland Garros, where he was in his best shape, but had no answer to the Italian's masterclass of a show.

The winner of the match will take on one between Sinner and No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.