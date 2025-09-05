Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Spaniard plots payback, Serb aims to 'mess up plans'
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Follow live score and updates of the men's singles semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
- 8 Mins agoWhat happened last time Djokovic and Alcaraz faced each other
- 13 Mins agoFinal practice for Alcaraz
- 26 Mins agoMonica Seles to support Novak Djokovic
- 33 Mins agoDjokovic believes he can script a hat-trick
- 40 Mins agoDjokovic wants to ‘mess up the plans’
- 52 Mins agoSerb's road to semifinal
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoSpaniard's road to semifinal
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Spaniard haunted by Melbourne loss as Serb aims to disrupt Alcaraz-Sinner party
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are all set to to renew their rivalry when they meet in the 2025 US Open semifinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. It will be their ninth career meeting, and second in the ongoing calendar year. ...Read More
The Serb holds the edge in the rivalry, having won five of the eight encounters thus far, including the previous two - the Paris Olympics gold-medal match last year and the Australian Open quarterfinals in January earlier this year. Alcaraz's last win against Djokovic came in the Wimbledon final last year.
Alcaraz, hence, made it clear, that he obviously seeks “revenge” when he goes up against the 38-year-old. The Spaniard is in search for his sixth career Slam and second in New York. He had won the US Open title in 2023, but suffered a shock second-round exit in the following year. The ATP world No. 1 ranking is also at stake. If he can end his New York campaign with a better result that defending champion Jannik Sinner, come Monday, he would reclaim the crown.
Alcaraz, who in Cincinnati last month, has been in imperious form heading into the semifinal, having not lost a single set. He also won 99 per cent of his service games in the five matches he played so far.
Djokovic, on the other hand, remains in search of his historic 25th major, that will help him break the tie with Margaret Court.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner reached the last four at all four majors this year but failed to win a set thereafter. His health compromised his hopes, as he retired with an injury in Melbourne and struggled physically in his Wimbledon loss. A leg injury saw him retire in the Australian Open semifinal after losing the opening set against Alexander Zverev, while a hip injury saw him struggle against Sinner at SW19. It was only at Roland Garros, where he was in his best shape, but had no answer to the Italian's masterclass of a show.
The winner of the match will take on one between Sinner and No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: What happened last time Djokovic and Alcaraz faced each other
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Their last encounter came in the Australian Open quarters in January this year. The Serb looked in discomfort during the opening set and even called a physio at 5-4 down before going to the locker room with a medical time-out for three minutes and returning with a taped thigh. The injury affected Alcaraz more, which he himself admitted as he accumulated unforced errors. With the crowd on his side, Djokovic raced through the next three sets to claim the victory.
"Every set was very close. The crowd was excited. It seemed like we were in the final of a Grand Slam. I think we both gave everything on the court. I hope people saw that," said Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Final practice for Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Alcaraz was spotted at the training court just a few hours before the start of the final. Can he deny Djokovic a third straight win against him? Earlier, Eurosport had reported that on Wednesday, he was spotted sharpening his net and baseline game, with his elder brother Alvaro as his sparing partner.
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Monica Seles to support Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: The legendary Monica Seles will be in Djokovic’s box today during his US Open semifinal against Alcaraz. "I came here to support Novak in the match against Carlos Alcaraz. I know he needs all the energy possible and I will do my best to help him from the stands," she was quoted by SportKlub.
When asked about his chances against the Spaniard, the nine-time Grand Slam winner said, "Nobody really knows. It's like asking me what my chances were when I played against Steffi Graf or Martina Hingis. There are many variations, and the bottom line is that Novak is maximally concentrated."
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Djokovic believes he can script a hat-trick
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: The 38-year-old has defeated Alcaraz in both their last two meetings—the Paris Olympic final in 2024 and the quarterfinals in the Australian Open earlier this year. He believes he can not only beat Alcaraz for the third straight time but also take down Jannik Sinner, should they set up a final in New York on Sunday. The Serb is also unbeaten against the Murcian on hard courts, winning all three of their encounters, but this will be their first at the US Open.
“When I'm in shape and capable of playing my best tennis, I still believe I can beat both Alcaraz and Sinner, " Djokovic was quoted by Serbian media outlet SportKlub. “The most dangerous part is that I need to make a great effort, work very hard, and push my body to its limits to have the chance to face them, so it's a bit of an unfair battle because their youth and current superiority allow them to arrive in full condition, while I already have half an empty tank. That's biology.
“One could say that it benefits me to play against Carlos in the semi-finals rather than against Jannik, at least, that's what the latest results suggest.
In any case, in Australia and London, I arrived injured at the semi-final match and not now. Each match is a different story. I know Alcaraz is the favorite, playing at an impressive level, but I hope to raise my game. These matches are what keep me competing. It's exciting to have the opportunity to beat the best currently.”
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Djokovic wants to ‘mess up the plans’
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have won all the last seven Slams between themselves. On paper, it is the final that most expect, with both having faced each other in the summit clashes in Paris and London earlier this year. In fact, the five-set thriller at the Roland Garros was even compared to some of the greatest ever matches in men's tennis history. But Djokovic is eager to crash the party
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Serb's road to semifinal
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Djokovic had skipped all the US Open tune-up events after his loss to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinal in July to focus on his fitness and keep his body fresh for the final Grand Slam tournament. The 38-year-old did suffer from physical discomforts of varying degrees throughout the tournament in New York, where he was pushed to four sets in three of his five matches, but used his vast experience and sublime court coverage to bounce back each time.
Djokovic's road to US Open semifinal:
R1: beat Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2
R2: beat Zachary Svajda 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
R3: beat Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3
Round of 16: beat JL Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
Quarterfinal: beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Spaniard's road to semifinal
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Alcaraz has won 35 of his last 36 matches, which includes the title haul in Cincinnati last month, as he stormed into the semifinals without dropping a set at Flushing Meadows.
Alcaraz's road to US Open 2025 semifinal:
R1: beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4
R2: beat Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3
R3: beat Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0
Round of 16: beat Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4
Quarterfinal: beat Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: Where to watch - Live streaming details
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 semifinal Live: You can catch the live action on Star Sports network and live stream the semifinal clash on Hotstar. The match will begin at 12:30 AM, September 6 (Saturday).
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2025 men's singles semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!