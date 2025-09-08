The Chicago Stars played their first game at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., and put on an offensive show Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Orlando Pride. NWSL roundup: Stars christen new home with 5-2 win over Pride

Ludmila and Julia Grosso each had a goal and assist in the victory for Chicago . It was time both players achieved the feat in their two seasons in the NWSL. Ludmila's goal is her 10th of the season, putting her in third place in the NWSL Golden Boot race.

After a goalless first half, Sam Staab scored on a free kick four yards outside of the 18-yard box into the top left corner in the 50th minute. Even though Carson Pickett tied the match in the 53rd minute, Chicago scored three straight goals from Jameese Joseph, Bea Franklin and Grosso to pull away before Haley McCutcheon clawed on back for the Pride.

Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle made her NWSL debut with Orlando after becoming a world-record signing out of Tigres and the Mexico women's national team. Ovalle came in at halftime and played the final 45 minutes, although the forward went down late with leg cramping and continued through the final whistle.

Spirit 2, Reign 0

A brace from Trinity Rodman and a complete performance across the field led host Washington to a shutout victory over Seattle.

The first goal for the Spirit came in the 33rd minute when Leicy Santos sent in a booming cross to Rodman, who made a back-door run behind two defenders to bury a shot across the face of the goal. In the 81st minute, Rodman added a second when the forward received a pass from Croix Bethune at the center of the 18-yard box and shot into the left side of the goal.

Seattle played defensive-minded soccer throughout the match, absorbing possession and hoping to make an impact on the break, which never fully materialized. The Reign were outshot 16-6 and were out-possessed 63-37 percent in the defeat.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.