Omarion Hampton injury update: Chargers get positive news; star RB's status for Eagles game out

After a fractured ankle in October, Hampton is officially activated for the Eagles game on Monday The Los Angeles Chargers officially activated rookie running back Omarion Hampton from injured reserve ahead of Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hampton had been placed on injured reserve after a tackle during the Chargers’ October 5 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was a significant blow to a Chargers backfield already depleted by the season-ending Achilles injury to veteran Najee Harris.

Ground game to see improvement

The Chargers’ rushing attack had become inconsistent in Hampton’s absence, relying heavily on backup backs such as Kimani Vidal.

According to Sports Illustrated, “The Chargers’ offense could add another element to an already explosive attack” once Hampton returns. It notes that while Vidal “has offered valuable fantasy production,” the team’s rushing production has remained inconsistent under his temporary lead role.

Reuters describes Hampton as ready to “give the Chargers’ backfield a needed jolt” in Week 14, especially in the absence of veteran QB Justin Herbert due to a hand injury.

Fantasy football projections and expert previews are optimistic, projecting that Hampton could reclaim workhorse-back status. DraftKings Network lists him as a viable “Start” candidate for Week 14.

Hampton’s 2025 season stats before injury support the “dual-threat” label. He has 314 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 66 carries and a significant receiving usage.

As a college player at the North Carolina Tar Heels, Hampton had a proven record as a three-down back: he combined high-volume rushing with consistent pass-catching work, showing he can contribute in multiple phases.

According to Reuters, a back who can both run and catch gives crucial versatility when the passing game might be limited, especially because the starting quarterback's throwing hand is allegedly "limited, day-to-day" following surgery.

Rookie coming off a major injury

Still, with any return from injury, there’s risk.

The official Week-14 injury report for the Los Angeles Chargers initially listed Hampton as a“limited participant” at practice with an ankle injury.

According to multiple reports, while Hampton was activated from injured reserve to play Monday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, he was initially labelled “questionable.”

Coaching staff may limit his snaps initially, easing him back into the rotation alongside Vidal or fellow running back Hassan Haskins.