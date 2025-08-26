Ozzy Osbourne's daughter rips into WWE star Becky Lynch over 'disrespectful' joke: 'Dirtbag, would not piss...'

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has emerged as a true heel, and she is not afraid to take things a bit too far in trying to get under the skin of her opponents. However, it seems that one of her comments has riled up Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly has not taken kindly to the joke made by Becky Lynch. (Instagram - Kelly Osbourne/Becky Lynch)

Becky, fondly known as 'The Man', managed to rile the Birmingham crowd by constantly saying some nasty things during her promo exchange with Nikki Bella. Once the latter finally managed to get the Women's Intercontinental Champion to accept her challenge, Becky said that she would only fight her at Clash in Paris due to her disdain for Birmingham.

Then Becky Lynch named the late Ozzy Osbourne as she mentioned the rockstar's move from Birmingham to Los Angeles.

"I'm not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too," she said on WWE Raw.

This comment invited instant boos from the Birmingham crowd, and Becky Lynch was seen gloating about what she said. The remark has now drawn a reaction from Kelly Osbourne, who called the WWE star a "dirtbag."

"You are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home. #Birminghamforever," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

WWE clips Becky Lynch's line

WWE clipped the line said out loud by Becky from the video they posted on X (formerly Twitter); however, it can still be heard in its entirety in the YouTube clip.

Ozzy Osbourne had died earlier this year in July after enduring several health complications. The official cause of death of the 76-year-old was ruled to be a heart attack.

Osbourne had previously featured as a celebrity figure at the second edition of WrestleMania. He was also a guest host on 'Monday Night Raw' during his peak stardom days.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing in April 2021.

The WWE or Becky Lynch are yet to react to Kelly Osbourne's reaction.