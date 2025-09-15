Pete Alonso hit a walk-off three-run homer with nobody out in the 10th inning as the New York Mets ended a season-worst eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Pete Alonso's walk-off HR ends Mets' and Rangers' lengthy streaks

The Mets avoided their first nine-game skid since an 11-game slide in 2004 when Alonso came through following an intentional walk to Juan Soto by rookie Luis Curvelo .

Alonso won it when he hit a 1-1 sinker over the right field fence. He flipped his helmet in the air and ripped off his jersey as his teammates awaited him at the plate.

It was Alonso's fifth career walk-off homer and first since May 17, 2023, against Tampa Bay's Pete Fairbanks.

Alonso's clutch homer allowed the Mets to remain in the NL's third wild card spot. New York leads the San Francisco Giants by 1 1/2 games, the Arizona Diamondbacks by two games and the Cincinnati Reds by 2 1/2 games. two games as those teams play on the west coast. The Diamondbacks won while both the Giants and Reds lost their games on Sunday.

The Mets escaped trouble in the final two innings to set the stage for Alonso's heroics.

Ryne Stanek struck out Adolis Garcia and retired Rowdy Tellez with two on to end the top of the 10th. Francisco Lindor started a double play on a lineout to end the Texas ninth for New York reliever Edwin Diaz.

The Mets needed Alonso's homer after relievers Brooks Raley and Reed Garrett combined to blow a two-run lead in the seventh. Garrett allowed a two-run single to Joc Pederson after walking Wyatt Langford to put two on.

Francisco Alvarez accounted for New York's first run in the fifth when he doubled and used a head-first slide to beat Tellez's throw from first on a grounder by Soto. The Mets added their second run in the sixth when Brandon Nimmo homered to center off Cole Winn.

Texas saw its six-game winning streak stopped. The Rangers trail the Houston Astros by two games for the third wild-card spot in the American League.

New York rookie Nolan McLean allowed five hits in six scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Texas starter Jacob Latz escaped early trouble and allowed one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. Latz struck out four and walked four.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.