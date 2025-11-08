Pete Carroll fire row: Raiders make big move after Denver loss, heated words on field

The Las Vegas Raiders made a massive move on Friday, a day after the Denver Broncos handed them a 10-7 loss at the Empower Field in Mile High. While fans demanded the head coach, Pete Carroll, be fired, the Raiders let go of special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, as per NFL insiders. Tom McMahon has been fired by the Las Vegas Raiders(X/@RapSheet)

This comes only hours after McMahon and Carroll were seen arguing on the field following the Thursday Night game.

“The #Raiders have fired Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon, per me and @TomPelissero. A significant move after last night’s loss. McMahon and coach Pete Carroll had words on the sidelines,” Insider Ian Rapoport reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Tom McMahon's firing was expected. The Raiders' special teams have been struggling this season. The team had a punt blocked against the Broncos and multiple penalties. Kicker Daniel Carlson is also not at his best. Las Vegas seem to be already out of the playoff race, with a 2-7 start.

Who is Tom McMahon?

Tom McMahon, the former Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator since 2022, is a 56-year-old coaching veteran with over 30 years in football, known for developing elite punters, kickers, and return specialists. Born on July 12, 1969, in Helena, Montana, McMahon began his coaching career at Carroll College in 1992, serving as secondary coach before a brief stint at Bozeman High School in 1993. He returned to Carroll in 1994 and spent 11 years at Utah State from 1995-2005, progressing from graduate assistant to defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

McMahon's NFL journey started in 2007 as assistant special teams coach for the Atlanta Falcons, followed by roles with the St. Louis Rams (2009-11), Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Indianapolis Colts (2013-17), and Denver Broncos (2018-21). In Las Vegas, he was retained by Josh McDaniels in 2022 and Antonio Pierce in 2024, and again by Pete Carroll in January 2025, marking his third head coach with the Raiders.

His units have produced seven Pro Bowl players, including P AJ Cole (2022-23), K Daniel Carlson (2022), P Dustin Colquitt (2012), LS Matt Overton (2013), K Adam Vinatieri (2014), P Pat McAfee (2014, 2016), and LS Casey Kreiter (2018).

McMahon, married to Kim with three children, Dawson, Emmett, and Quincy, resides in Las Vegas.