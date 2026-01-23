Philip Rivers to Bills: Key factor working for ex-Colts QB in Buffalo; Brian Daboll, Joe Brady receive huge blow

Philip Rivers might just bag a high-profile NFL role only days after the 44-year-old quarterback, dubbed as the league's favorite grandfather, played his last game with the Indianapolis Colts. On Friday, NFL Insiders reported that Rivers is interviewing with the Buffalo Bills to replace Sean McDermott.

Rivers was coaching St Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, retired long ago, when the Colts gave him a call. He couldn't help Indianapolis make it to the playoffs, finishing with a 0-3 record. However, he had no regrets.

"I told you guys I wasn't going to have any regrets about coming back, and I don't," Rivers said after the Colts' 23-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Other than us not winning ... it's been an absolute blast for three weeks. If I go back and say, 'All right, now you know everything's going to happen, what are you going to do?' I'd do it all again. It's been absolutely awesome. So, yeah, I mean, if it's the last one, it's the last one."

Only earlier this month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rivers was getting some interest from teams looking for a coach.

Key factor working for Philip Rivers in Buffalo Rapoport reported that the one thing that makes Rivers the favorite for the Bills' head coach job is Josh Allen. The star quarterback reportedly shares a strong relationship with the 44-year-old.

The Bills, as per reports, are involving Allen in the search for their new head coach. This comes after Sean McDermott was fired after the Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos.