Edmundo Sosa hit three of the Philadelphia Phillies' franchise-record eight home runs in a resounding 11-1 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Phillies rout Marlins with 8 homers, clinch first-round bye

Kyle Schwarber added two homers - his 55th and 56th of the season - while Bryson Stott, Otto Kemp and Alec Bohm also went deep for the hosts. Sosa's career day came in his first game back off the 10-day injured list with a groin strain.

The Phillies , who had lost four of their previous five games, clinched a first-round playoff bye with the win.

Not to be overshadowed, Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo struck out 10 without a walk over seven terrific innings. He allowed just a run and three hits, becoming the second National League pitcher to 15 wins, joining Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eric Wagaman had two of the five hits and the only RBI for Miami , which had won its previous seven games. Marlins starter Ryan Weathers gave up five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

With his team trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Schwarber launched a solo homer against Weathers. With his 23rd homer against a left-handed pitcher this season, Schwarber set a major league record for homers by a lefty against southpaws in a single season.

Sosa and Stott homered in the fourth against Weathers as the hosts pushed their lead to 3-1.

In the fifth, Philadelphia put a pair of baserunners on against Weathers before Miami summoned Lake Bachar out of the bullpen. Sosa welcomed him by launching a shot into the seats in left to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Phillies erupted for four more home runs in the seventh, as they twice went back-to-back against Valente Bellozo. Schwarber's 468-foot blast began the huge inning, and Bohm followed with a shot to left-center.

Two batters later, Kemp belted a two-run shot into the left-center field seats and then Sosa's line drive over the wall in left made it 11-1.

