Tampa Bay finally won a game without making its fans hold their breath until the last snap. The Buccaneers haven't blown anyone out, but they enter their Week 7 matchup on Monday night at Detroit with the NFC's best record. Premier Buccaneers-Lions matchup missi

"If the season was seven games, I'd be extremely happy. But it's 17 games," said Bucs coach Todd Bowles. "We have a long way to go."

If the season were six games, Baker Mayfield might be holding a Most Valuable Player trophy. Despite key injuries at the skill positions, Mayfield has tossed 12 touchdown passes and only one interception while leading his club to a 5-1 record.

He'll be throwing against Detroit's depleted secondary, which suffered another key loss when safety Brian Branch was handed a one-game league suspension. A frustrated Branch whacked Kansas City receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the head during a postgame altercation Sunday night. Three other key defensive backs D.J. Reed, Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold are either on injured reserve or missed Thursday's practice due to injury.

"It's another opportunity each week, but obviously, with it being Detroit and how they've been in recent years atop of the NFC it's a great matchup," Mayfield said. "When it comes to their mentality and how they play, you have to match that intensity and try to set the precedent early on. I think our guys are up to that challenge. That's what we're trying to embody as well."

Mayfield won't have all of his prime targets again. Top rookie Emeka Egbuka has a hamstring strain and Chris Godwin is dealing with a fibula injury that kept him out of last week's 30-19 win over San Francisco. Top running back Bucky Irving hasn't played since Sept. 28 due to shoulder and foot injuries.

That trio didn't practice Thursday. However, there was a positive development as Mike Evans returned to the practice field on a limited basis. The veteran wideout has missed the last three games due to a hamstring issue.

"It's a good safety blanket," Mayfield said of Evans. "It's nice to see him out there."

Mayfield led the Bucs to a 20-16 win over the Lions early last season despite Detroit's top pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, recording 4 1/2 sacks.

"He's a huge concern," Bowles said. "Last year, he had five on us, and he's still playing the way. He came back from his injury great. He's got a great motor off the ball, and he's got very good intelligence, so he's going to be a handful."

Tampa Bay recorded its first four wins by a total of nine points. The Lions had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Chiefs, 30-17.

Detroit hasn't lost back-to-back games since a five-game slide during the 2022 season.

"They're a resilient group; they know how to overcome adversity," said Lions coach Dan Campbell. "They don't like losing, and they go back to work to fix the things that need to be fixed. We've got a couple of things to clean up, and we're going to clean them up this week. So, it's our players. Coaches do a hell of a job, too."

The Lions averaged 40.3 points during their streak. Jared Goff is off to another strong start . He has only been sacked nine times.

"I've always tried to keep the ball in my guys' hands and avoid sacks," Goff said. "Those two things, completion percentage and low sack numbers, is something I work on, and something we've done a good job with up to this point."

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill could make his season debut after recovering from an ACL tear suffered late last season. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker , who earned Pro Bowl recognition last year, practiced on a limited basis Thursday after missing the past two games.

