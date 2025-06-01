PSG Champions League parade: When and where will Paris celebrate UCL win? Route and timings here

PSG won their first UEFA Champions League title, beating Italian giants Inter Milan in the final on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The Champions League final will be followed by a PSG victory parade.(REUTERS)

Saturday's trophy marks the first time the French club has won the European title, and Paris is celebrating big. In addition to the parties going on until late Saturday night, there will also be a parade when the team returns to the city.

The security arrangements will be high so that the situation does not spiral out of control like it did during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, held at the Stade de France.

When and where will Paris celebrate the UCL win?

The PSG Champions League parade will begin on Paris’ Champs-Elysées avenue on Sunday, according to L’Équipe. It will end at the Arc de Triomphe. The outlet added that the Ligue 1 champions and local authorities have reached an agreement in principle to plan a parade on Sunday on one of the most beautiful avenues in the world.

The parade will begin around 5 PM local time. There will be a double-decker bus for the players and six giant screens for the public along the 12-kilometre-long route.

After the parade, the players could go to the Élysée Palace and then to the Parc des Princes to present the trophy to the fans.

Paris’ eighth arrondissement Mayor Jeanne d’Hauteserre told AFP that local authorities initially opposed a parade because shopkeepers feared serious disturbances.

“It is agreed that, at the request of PSG and with the approval of the Elysée – the French president’s office and residence – there will be a parade, in the event of victory, between the Champs-Élysées roundabout and the Arc de Triomphe,” the mayor said.

Local authorities also confirmed that special arrangements will be made as early as Saturday, 7 PM, with the Champs-Élysées avenue to be closed to traffic.