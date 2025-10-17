Puka Nacua injury update: Will LA Rams WR play in Week 7 against Jaguars? Here's the latest

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was sidelined from practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle sustained during last Sunday's 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Sean McVay provided an update on Friday, revealing whether he will suit up for the upcoming game. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss the game against the Jaguars due to a sprained left ankle. (Photo by Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Will Puka Nacua play in the upcoming game?

McVay confirmed that Nacua will not play in Sunday's international matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, as reported by ESPN. He injured his left ankle while attempting to haul in a pass in the red zone during the second quarter. Although he returned in the third quarter, but did not have another target.

On Monday, the head coach said that he was “encouraged” by the results of Nacua's ankle scans and doesn't believe the injury will be long-term. The Rams are expected to monitor his progress closely in the coming days.

Heading into the matchup against the Ravens, Nacua led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards. The wide receiver had the most catches by a player in his team's first five games of a season in league history. Before exiting with the injury, Nacua recorded two catches for 28 yards, bringing his season totals to 54 receptions, 616 yards, and two touchdowns.

Other Rams players' injury status

The Rams will be without offensive tackle Rob Havenstein for the third consecutive game as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. However, McVaY confirmed that running back Blake Corum, who had an ankle injury, wide receiver Tutu Atwell suffered a hamstring injury, and linebacker Omar Speights, who also had an ankle injury, are all cleared to play and will be available for Sunday's game.