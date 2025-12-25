QB questions linger but playoff spot in play as Packers, Ravens turn page FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-BAL/PREVIEW Jordan Love and the Packers can put a bow on an NFC playoff spot and choke the Ravens' glimmering hope for crashing the AFC field when Baltimore visits Green Bay in primetime Saturday night.

The Ravens fumbled a chance to set the stage for a winner-take-all AFC North finale next week at Pittsburgh and the Packers , largely without Love due to a concussion in the first half, fell off the pace of the NFC North-leading Bears in Chicago last weekend in a gut-wrenching overtime loss.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay is "moving past" the disappointment of last week's improbable loss and focused only on winning the next win not playoff scenarios.

"Our sole focus is on the Baltimore Ravens. And we've got to find a way to get a win. Bottom line," LaFleur said.

Baltimore practiced Wednesday without Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a back contusion and hasn't been on the field with the team this week.

Love's status is up in the air as the Packers push to clarify their postseason status on their own merit with win No. 10 this week.

"Malik Willis has been there for a year or two now, and he's actually started games for them," Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. ", the offense didn't change. They were still running play action, taking their shots down the field. This offense is well-built."

Tyler Huntley, who won his only start of the season against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, would get the start if Jackson can't play. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is hopeful Jackson will heal up in time for Week 17. He said the injury woes have been difficult for Jackson.

"I'm just telling you. For a guy that loves to play football and loves to be out there with his teammates, it's been hard," Monken said. "It's been a struggle. Because, like any player, to be able to shine, you want to feel your best. Especially with lower-body injuries. When Lamar has the ball in his hands, he's electric. So I know it's been really difficult for him."

Love's backup, Malik Willis, did not practice on Christmas Eve as Love returned to team workouts. Willis played the majority of the 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Dec. 20 but has a shoulder injury. Love went out with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. Running back Josh Jacobs also participated in Wednesday's practice but has been fighting through knee pain.

With Love and Jacobs, the Packers have been dynamic, leading the NFL in explosive-play differential and tallying at least 27 points nine times .

Quarterback injuries as prevailing storylines is well-worn territory for the Ravens. Jackson left Baltimore's Week 16 loss and has been limited by ankle, toe, hamstring and shoulder injuries this season, inspiring a "Trade Lamar" column from a longtime Baltimore columnist that put coach John Harbaugh back on the defensive. In the column published in the Baltimore Sun, questions were raised about the coach-QB relationship and the conclusion formed was the Ravens need to move on from the two-time NFL MVP.

"Speculating how I feel I'll tell you how I feel. All the guys in this building will tell ya ... I'm right up front," Harbaugh said. "That would be wrong to say that. That's not true. Had a good conversation with Lamar this morning about a few things, football, how he's feeling. Our relationship is A-plus. I love him. Always have, always will. ... I don't need anybody speaking for me."

Jackson has 2,311 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions plus 340 yards with two scores rushing. Jackson has a cap figure of $74.5 million in 2026 and 2027, which would make him the highest-paid player in the NFL both seasons.

With or without Jackson on Saturday at Lambeau Field, the Ravens don't control their own fate. A win assures only staying alive another day with the Pittsburgh Steelers in position to clinch the division Sunday in Cleveland, which would bounce Baltimore from all playoff possibilities.

"We've got to win our game first to give ourselves a chance," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. "We have to play that way, have to prepare that way. We still have an opportunity."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.