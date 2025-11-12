HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad Tuesday, a strong indication they are ready to move on from Daniel Carlson should he continue to struggle. Raiders sign kicker Greg Joseph to practice squad amid Daniel Carlson's struggles

Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal that could have sent Thursday night's 10-7 loss at Denver into overtime. That came just four days after he missed an extra point in a one-point OT loss to Jacksonville.

Though not his fault, Carlson also had the winning field goal blocked by Chicago on Sept. 28.

“He wants to do right by his team," coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. "He wants to get clear , and he’s well-versed on the mentality of ... the preparation and the practice to get your mind clear so that you can perform like you’re capable. When they stack up on you after some time, you have to deal with it directly, so we’re addressing that right now.”

Carlson, who is in the final season of his contract, was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and a first-teamer the next season. He made 7 of 11 kicks from 50 yards and beyond last season but is 3 of 6 this year.

Joseph was in San Francisco's training camp this summer before losing the competition for the kicker job to Jake Moody.

He has kicked for six teams in six years, including three last season. He made all five attempts in 2024, including a 52-yarder while playing for the New York Giants.

