Baltimore at Cleveland Ravens look to extend their post-bye winning streak to 4 when they face struggling Browns

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 8.

Against the spread: Ravens 4-5; Browns 3-6.

Series record: Ravens lead 38-15.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Browns 41-17 on Sept. 14 in Baltimore.

Last week: Ravens beat Vikings 27-19; Browns lost to Jets 27-20.

Ravens offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Ravens defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Browns offense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Browns defense: overall , rush , pass , scoring .

Turnover differential: Ravens even; Browns plus-1.

S Malaki Starks. Drafted in the first round this year, he might be starting to turn a corner in his rookie season. Starks intercepted a pass in each of Baltimore's last two games. He has played 575 defensive snaps, the most among all NFL rookies.

DE Myles Garrett. He's tied for the league lead with 11 sacks and has an NFL-best 17 tackles for loss. Of his 113 1/2 career sacks, seven have been against Lamar Jackson, which is second-most . Garrett has 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 15 games against the Ravens.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers vs. Browns secondary. Flowers led the Ravens with seven catches for 75 yards in the first meeting. He has 50 catches this season with 36 coming on underneath targets for 291 yards and a touchdown, including 222 yards after catch. Flowers had five of his catches against the Browns when matched up against Greg Newsome II, who was traded to Jacksonville last month. Cleveland has not allowed a 300-yard passer in 37 straight games.

Ravens: Jackson missed practice Wednesday, but was back on Thursday. He missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season before returning for the last two. ... CB Marlon Humphrey will not play this weekend. ... RB Justice Hill and WR Rashod Bateman missed practice time this week.

Browns: DE Alex Wright is doubtful.

Baltimore has won the last two meetings — including 41-17 in Week 2 — and is looking to sweep the season series for the first time since 2020. ... The Ravens have a 17-9 advantage in games played in Cleveland. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 27-8 against Cleveland has a 61-42 mark in AFC North games. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 4-7 against Baltimore and 14-19 against the division.

Jackson has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season, posting a passer rating of 127.1. Jackson's career rating is 103.3, the best in NFL history. ... Baltimore has produced a plus-3 turnover margin in two straight games, its first time doing so in consecutive games since 2017. ... The Ravens had a minus-7 turnover margin during their 1-5 start, then a plus-7 margin while going 3-0 since. ... Ravens P Jordan Stout has a net average of 46.5 yards, the best mark in the league. He has also put four kicks inside the 5. ... Baltimore's Mark Andrews is 3 yards receiving shy of Derrick Mason for the franchise's career record. He is six catches shy of Mason for that team record. ... Derrick Henry of the Ravens has 12,127 career yards rushing, 116 behind Hall of Famer Marcus Allen for 14th place on the NFL's career list and 119 behind Edgerrin James for 13th. ... Baltimore's DeAndre Hopkins needs four receptions to reach 1,000 for his career. ... Cleveland is 0-3 in AFC North games this season and has a six-game skid dating to last year. ... Dillon Gabriel becomes the sixth straight different starting QB to face the Ravens. The third-round pick threw his first NFL touchdown pass in mop-up duty vs. the Ravens in Week 2 on a 8-yard toss to Dylan Sampson. ... Cleveland's offensive line has allowed a 42.2% pressure rate, second-highest in the league. Gabriel is averaging just 4.8 yards per attempt under pressure, fourth-lowest. ... RB Quinshon Judkins leads NFL rookies with 561 yards rushing and is tied for second with five rushing scores. All but 36 of his yards have come after contact. ... TE David Njoku has a catch in 51 straight games, the fourth-longest active run at his position. He has a touchdown in the past two games. ... TE Harold Fannin Jr. has at least four receptions in five straight games. ... WR Jerry Jeudy had season highs in receptions and yards last week. ... LB Carson Schwesinger leads NFL rookies with 69 tackles and is tied for second with six tackles for loss. ... The Browns' punt coverage unit has allowed three touchdowns since the start of last season, most in the league.

Henry is always a must-start, but note: He has only one 100-yard game in eight meetings against the Browns. The 10-year veteran was held to 23 yards on 11 carries during the first meeting of the season in Week 2.

