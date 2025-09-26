The visiting Cincinnati Reds will turn to right-hander Zack Littell to keep their postseason hopes on track when they face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in the opener of the final regular-season series. Reds' Zack Littell gets ball in critical game against Brewers

Littell will be opposed by right-hander Quinn Priester , who has won a franchise-record 12 straight decisions.

Cincinnati defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Thursday behind Nick Lodolo, who allowed two hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out a career-high- tying 12. The Reds announced that Lodolo left with a right groin injury, but the move was precautionary.

Right fielder Noelvi Marte preserved the win, and enhanced the Reds' wild-card chances, by robbing Bryan Reynolds of a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth.

"Under the circumstances, that's one of the best plays I've ever seen," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "You take the time of the game, the time of the season, how high he got up."

The Reds remained one game behind the Mets for the final NL wild-card spot, as New York defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Thursday night. Cincinnati also moved a game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks , who lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 on Thursday.

Milwaukee , which has clinched its third consecutive NL Central title, was idle on Thursday after registering a 3-1 road victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday to tie the franchise record for wins in a season. The Brewers' magic number is one to clinch the top overall seed in the postseason over the Philadelphia Phillies .

"This team has a way of figuring out a way of doing the unexpected," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said following the Wednesday victory. "I trust them."

Littell, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline, is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA in four starts this month, having served up six homers in 21 innings. He got the win his last time out, giving up two runs in five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Cubs.

He is 2-0 with a 4.62 ERA in nine starts for the Reds.

Littell is 0-1 with a 1.71 ERA in 11 career appearances vs. Milwaukee. His only two starts vs. the Brewers were this season, and he allowed three runs in 12 innings without a decision.

Priester is 12-0 with a 2.84 ERA in his past 19 games, including 16 starts, and the Brewers won all 19 of those contests. The 25-year-old Illinois native, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in early April, has not lost since May 13.

In his latest start, he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings but did not get the decision in Milwaukee's 5-2 comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 18. Priester struck out 10 and walked two.

"He keeps us in the game," Murphy said after that game. "He's attacking the zone and his in-zone pitches are effective."

Priester is 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA in three appearances, including two starts in his career against the Reds. In two games this season vs. the Reds, he has allowed three earned runs in 10 1/3 innings.

