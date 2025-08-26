Reilly Opelka stuns US Open fans as he towers over Carlos Alcaraz, how tall is the American star?

Fans were left stunned while watching the opening round of the US Open, where Reilly Opelka was seen towering over opponent Carlos Alcaraz on Arthur Ashe. The 27-year-old American star caught fans by surprise as he posed for a photo with Alcaraz. The height difference between the two, as they stood beside each other, was incredible. Reilly Opelka serves the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their men's singles first round tennis match against on day two of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 25, 2025. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)

An old photo of the two standing side by side has also surfaced on social media.

How tall is Reilly Opelka?

Opelka is the joint-tallest player on the ATP Tour, standing at 6 feet, 11 inches tall. Alcaraz, on the other hand, is listed as being 6 feet tall.

The Laver Cup website describes Opelka as “the tallest man competing at Boston for Team World, one inch above fellow teammate John Isner and tied with Ivo Karlovic as the tallest-ever ATP-ranked player.” The website adds, “He has made great strides over the past two years, becoming the No.1 ranked American this season and finishing runner-up to Medvedev at the Toronto Masters.”

Alcaraz said earlier this week that he was prepared for the challenges of facing the World No.66 in the opening round. "Well, it's going to be really difficult playing Opelka for the first time. We all know his game style,” Alcaraz said, according to the Daily Express U.S.

He continued, "So, I mean, I have to be ready for that, have to be focused on the return, trying to put as much return as I can. And let's see. Trying to get good rhythm in the match, playing good the points from the baselines when he let me do it, and let's see.”

"The confidence is high right now. Feeling good the court. Feeling good the balls. Just getting ready,” he added.