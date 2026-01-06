RHP Tyler Mahle agrees to 1-year, $10M deal with Giants

Free agent right-hander Tyler Mahle has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

MLB Network reported the contract is valued at $10 million.

Mahle, 31, is coming off a sharp but abbreviated 2025 with the Texas Rangers, going 6-4 with a career-best 2.18 ERA. He had 66 strikeouts over 86 2/3 innings in 16 starts.

The ERA ranked fourth behind the Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi , the Baltimore Orioles' Trevor Rogers and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes for pitchers with at least 15 starts.

Shoulder fatigue curtailed his second half, the latest interruption in a three-year stretch that has limited Mahle to 125 innings across 24 starts after elbow surgery sidelined him for most of 2024 and shoulder tightness halted his late-season ramp-up.

Now entering his 10th MLB season and fourth organization, Mahle is 39-46 with a 4.07 ERA and 753 strikeouts over 735 innings pin 142 career games with the Cincinnati Reds , Minnesota Twins and Rangers .

His peak workload came in 2021 with the Reds with 180 innings, 210 strikeouts and a 3.75 ERA over 33 starts. He closed last season allowing just one run across two starts totaling 9 2/3 innings.

The Rangers did not make him a qualifying offer after the 2025 campaign, meaning there is no draft pick compensation attached to him or penalty for signing him.

San Francisco has been busy fortifying its staff, previously adding starter Adrian Houser and reliever Jason Foley in December. Mahle slots in the rotation behind ace Logan Webb and former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

Field Level Media

