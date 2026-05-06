Sabrina Ionescu injury: Positive update for Liberty fans as star guard undergoes MRI for ankle scare

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu has suffered a minor injury in her left ankle. The injury happened during Sunday's preseason win over Connecticut Sun, 79-67. Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky (Getty Images via AFP)

Ionescu limped off in the third quarter after an awkward landing on a drive to the basket. Her feet appeared to get tangled with the Sun's Diamond Miller. Ionescu was seen with a boot on her left leg after the game. Coach Chris DeMarco confirmed Monday that Ionescu will undergo an MRI.

Latest On Sabrina Ionescu On Monday, The Athletic reported that an MRI was carried out on Sabrina Ionescu. In what was a positive update for the New York Liberty, the report, citing a source, noted that the team has not suffered any "significant damage."

However, in what could be a significant blow early in the New York Liberty season, Sabrina Ionescu is set to miss the final preseason game of the season and may also have to miss the WNBA season opener against the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

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What Coach DeMarco Said After the game, coach DeMarco provided more updates on Sabrina Ionescu and his likely status for the next game.

"Initial tests are positive, but she'll get an MRI tomorrow to assess the full extent of the injury," DeMarco said.

"Obviously, it wasn't good to see," Liberty center Jonquel Jones said. "Our fingers are crossed and we'll just kind of handle it as we get more information", he added.

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Meanwhile, Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb added, “Sabrina's tough as nails and already in rehab mode. We'll know more after imaging.” Additionally, teammate Breanna Stewart posted, "Prayers up for Sab, she's our heart and soul out there."

It's the same left ankle Ionescu sprained badly as a 2020 rookie which is a Grade 3 tear needing surgery that sidelined her months. She fought back to All-Star form, averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds last season on her three-year max deal through 2028.