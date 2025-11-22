Seahawks reset, bank on Sam Darnold rebound at Titans FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-SEA/PREVIEW The Seattle Seahawks have Sam Darnold's back.

That was the overwhelming message after Darnold threw four interceptions in a 21-19 loss to the host Los Angeles Rams in a first-place showdown in the NFC West last week.

The Seahawks return to the road for a game Sunday against the struggling Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

"Sam's been balling, right? If we want to try to define Sam by this game, Sam's had us in every game. So for him to sit there and say, 'Oh, that's my fault.' No, it's not," Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV said.

"Defensively, we could have made plays. There were opportunities where we could have got better stops. Yeah, I mean, like, it's football, man. And he's our quarterback ... and, if you got anything to say, quite frankly, you."

Despite the picks, Darnold drove the Seahawks from their own 1-yard line into field-goal range in the final two minutes, but Jason Myers' potential winning 61-yard attempt faded wide right.

"We're that close, and by our standards, offensively, played a very poor game," Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp said.

Seattle scored just one touchdown in four trips into the red zone, while the Rams converted all three of theirs.

"We had some good 10-plus play drives out there," Darnold said. "We just couldn't finish in the red zone. ... It starts with me, getting the guys out there and executing at a high level. And then, yeah, just can't turn the ball over. I think that's the biggest thing. Biggest takeaway is just protecting the football."

The Seahawks look to bounce back against a Tennessee team that has lost five straight since a 22-21 victory at Arizona in Week 5.

Last weekend's 16-13 setback to visiting Houston clinched a fourth consecutive losing season for the Titans.

"I'm tired of sugarcoating it," three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. "We need to be better. Especially at home."

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has seen his wide receiving corps decimated by injuries, with Van Jefferson and practice-squad callup Mason Kinsey the lone healthy wideouts by the end of the Week 11 loss to the Texans.

No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley was placed on injured reserve this week after breaking his right leg on the first play of the Houston game.

"The only bad thing is just the injuries that we dealt with, you kind of lose chemistry on guys just because they get caught up and you haven't got a lot of reps," said Ward, who has as many touchdown passes as interceptions. "So that's something that you got to get in practice."

Dialing up explosive running plays is one way to take pressure off Darnold. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said this week he's ready to give Kenneth Walker III more opportunities after he consistently found room to run against the Rams.

Tennessee is 26th in the league stopping the run at 134.7 yards per game.

Macdonald said the Seahawks "felt" Walker III because of his consistency.

"And just, even in the pass game, too, on check-downs, finding him late in the play," Macdonald said. "Just shows you that he's such an explosive player with the ball in his hands."

Walker was listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report.

The Titans will have one rookie receiver available to help on Sunday as Chimere Dike has no status designation. However, another rookie wideout in Elic Ayomanor is out. James Proche II was promoted to the active roster this week.

Tight end Chig Okonkwo leads the Titans with just 32 catches and will play against Seattle despite being limited all week due to a foot injury.

Tennessee will be without safeties Kendall Brooks , and Xavier Woods . Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. , running back Kalel Mullings and guard Corey Levin are all questionable.

Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton and linebacker Tyrice Knight are out this week. Guard Grey Zabel , fullback Robbie Ouzts and linebacker Ernest Jones IV are questionable. Jones, celebrating his 26th birthday this weekend, was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Titans last season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.