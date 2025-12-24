Serena Williams congratulates sister Venus on marriage to Andrea Preti in heartfelt note: ‘My built-in best friend’

Serena Williams posed with Venus and their family members(Instagram/@serenawilliams) Venus Williams married actor and model, Andrea Preti, on December 20. Her sister Serena dropped a long post to congratulate the tennis legend. Serena Williams has sent her best wishes for her sister Venus Williams' marriage on Instagram. In a heartfelt note, the 44-year-old expressed her bond with the five-time Wimbledon champion. Venus Williams tied the knot with actor and model, Andrea Preti, on December 20.

Serena Williams congratulates Venus Williams and Andrea Preti

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti’s wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple had announced their engagement in January this year, six months after they met during Milan Fashion Week in 2024.

“My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy,” Serena Williams captioned her carousel post on Instagram.

In the photos, Serena posed with Venus and their family members. The seven-time Wimbledon champion looked stunning in a white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline. She complemented the look with pearl jewelry and pointed-toe heels.

“Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise,” Serena continued about Venus.

She called Venus Williams “my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose”. Serena added that it meant everything to her to see Venus “this happy, this loved, this radiant”.

“To love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day. I couldn’t be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always,” Serena concluded the post.

Serena’s gift to Venus and Andrea

During an interview with Vogue, Venus Williams revealed that Serena gifted a yacht to her and Andrea. “Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything,” Venus told the outlet.

“We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other,” Venus added.

On the day of the wedding, Venus and Andrea danced to "I Only Have Eyes for You" by the Flamingos. And while Preti entered to "I'll Be There" by the Jackson 5, Venus was introduced to "Ovunque Sarai" by Irama, USA Today reported.