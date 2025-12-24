Who is Andrea Preti? Italian actor and model best known for Temptation, marries Venus Williams

Tennis legend Venus Williams and actor Andrea Preti have officially tied the knot nearly a year and a half after confirming their relationship. The wedding ceremony took place in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, after an earlier wedding celebration in Italy in September. Know all about the Italian actor and model who was first linked to Venus in July 2024. Andrea Preti and Venus Williams got married in a private ceremony, their second wedding celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.

Who is Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti was born in Denmark on June 6, 1988. He spent most of his childhood there before moving to Italy with his family as a teenager. During his years in Italy, he fell in love with fashion and became a model.

Later, he moved to New York and studied acting at the Susan Batson Academy in New York City. His IMDb bio states that Andrea went on to work in Television, commercials and shows. He wrote, directed, and starred in One More Day, starred in the Italian series Un Professore, and, recently, in 2023’s Temptation.

Andrea was first linked to Venus in 2024. In July 2024, the two were photographed for the first time while they were on vacation in Nerano, Italy. Since then, the two have kept their relationship private.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti's wedding

Venus sparked engagement rumours earlier this year in February when she was spotted with an engagement ring during a training session in Rome. They were also seen hugging each other and holding hands during a practice session. She confirmed that she was engaged six months later.

Andrea was seen cheering for Venus in Arthur Ashe Stadium during her first-round singles match against Karolína Muchová. Their other major public appearance was at the Dsquared2 fall/winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Venus and Andrea got married in 2025, in two wedding ceremonies. According to Vogue, the Palm Beach wedding was the couple's second ceremony, as they initially tied the knot in Ischia, Italy, in September. “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy. But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork—because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding,” Venus said.