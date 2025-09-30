Shedeur Sanders' mother brutally tears into ex-NFL coach's ‘embarrassment’ remark: ‘Impotent, cancerous, envious energy’

Shedeur Sanders' mother rushed to her son's defence after he was totally crucified by Rex Ryan. The former NFL coach called him an 'embarrassment' on-air, on Monday. On ESPN, Ryan said, "This kid talks, and he runs his mouth. Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the first row and study and do all that." Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter.(Getty Images via AFP)

"If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback; you should be."

Sanders was picked in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, despite being predicted as a first round selection.

What did Shedeur Sanders' mother say?

Responding on Instagram, Sanders' mother wrote, "To young Athletes and Football fans - This is what impotent, cancerous, envious energy looks like."

"This type of Evile[sic] goes waaay back - you can cut it with a knife- embedded in blood and bones seeping through all of the rotting worm holes it has.

"What and who does he really represent?

"Its' family and peers should be embarrassed to know and let this on their platforms.

"There's no room for this type in sports. Please [shushing emoji] Tsk tsk tsk Enuff[sic]!"

Ryan's verdict has been criticised by others too, who feel that his concerns should be focussed on Joe Flacco instead. Cleveland already picked Dillon Gabriel in the draft and roped in Joe Flacco as a veteran option. Flacco has struggled and Gabriel has failed to have an impact as a back-up too.

Sanders is the son of Pro Football Hall of fame cornerback Deion Sanders and the younger brother of free agent safety Shilo Sanders.