Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said Friday the franchise is preparing for star forward Angel Reese to be on the roster next season despite a rocky finish to the 2025 campaign that saw the All-Star suspended and sidelined. Sky GM expects Angel Reese to stay despite late-season rift

Reese, 22, missed the final two games of the year with what the team called a back injury after being issued a half-game suspension on Sept. 7 for criticizing the organization in an interview. She apologized to teammates, but frustration over the Sky's direction lingered with fans late in the season.

"Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago," Pagliocca said Friday. "Obviously we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates, she spoke publicly. We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive."

Reese led Chicago with 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season, pacing the WNBA in rebounding and double-doubles . But the Sky finished tied with the Dallas Wings for the worst record in the league at 10-34 just one year after going 13-27 and parting ways with coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Current coach Tyler Marsh and Pagliocca both have pledged changes to improve the roster, but the Sky don't have their 2026 first-round pick because they swapped it to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx prior to the 2025 draft.

