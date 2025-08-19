‘Sorry Jannik’: Alcaraz’s touching gesture after Sinner’s painful exit from Cincinnati Open final

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first ATP Cincinnati Open title under bittersweet circumstances on Monday, after defending champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner retired hurt in the opening set of the final. Carlos Alcaraz lifted the Cincinnati title on Monday. (HT_PRINT)

What happened during the match?

The highly anticipated clash between Alcaraz and Sinner ended abruptly after just five games. Alcaraz stormed to a 5-0 lead in the first set before an ailing Sinner, visibly struggling on court, signaled he could no longer continue. The retirement handed Alcaraz his sixth title of the 2025 season.

Alcaraz's heartfelt gesture

Immediately after the match ended, Alcaraz approached a dejected Sinner, who sat quietly in his chair courtside. The Spaniard offered words of comfort to his rival, before turning to the broadcast camera and writing the message: “Sorry Jannik.”

What Alcaraz said to Sinner

During the trophy ceremony, Carlos Alcaraz said, “As you said Jannik this isn’t the way I want to win matches, to win a trophy. I just gotta say sorry. I know and understand how you can feel right now.

“All I can say… as I said many many times, you are truly a champion. I’m pretty sure from this situation you’re gonna come back better, even stronger. You always do. That’s what true champions do. You really are one. Sorry and come back stronger.”

Sinner’s apology to the crowd

Fighting through illness, Sinner explained his decision to retire.

Apologizing to the crowd, he said, “Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys [the crowd]. I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse.”

He continued, “I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very very sorry.”

“Of course Carlos congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing. You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season," Sinner added.