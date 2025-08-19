Cincinnati Open 2025: How much prize money did Carlos Alcaraz win?

Jannik Sinner retired hurt in the final of the Cincinnati Open 2025 and Carlos Alcaraz clinched victory. The Italian and Spaniard have found themselves at the forefront of tennis' most compelling rivalries and were meeting for a fourth consecutive title clash. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are meeting for a fourth consecutive title clash. (Reuters)

At the Masters 1000 event, it is not just one of the sport's historic tournament wins that is at stake, but also a lucrative prize amount. Here's how much Alcaraz stands to make.

Sinner vs Alcaraz match: Prize money explained

This time, the game's winner will walk away with a whopping $1,124,380. Meanwhile, the finalist will get $597,890, as per ATP Tour.

Apart from that, prize money amounts are kept aside for other stages of the tournament as well. The semi-finalist will get $332,160, while the quarter-finalist is slated to get $189,075. Those in the Round of 16 will get $103,225, and in Round of 32 the prize money is $60,400. It is $35,260 for the Round of 64, and $23,760 for the Round of 96.

The total prize money pool for the Cincinnati Open 2025 is $9,193,540.

The amounts for doubles vary, and are as follows - the winner gets $457,150, and the finalist makes $242,020. The semi-finalist gets $129,970, while the quarter-finalist gets $65,000. The amount for Round of 16 is $34,850 while the amount for Round of 32 is $19,050.

Path to finals: Sinner vs Alcaraz

Sinner overcame France's Terence Atmane in straight sets, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to reach the finals. Alcaraz advanced to the final by beating Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3.

"It was a very, very tough challenge. Every time you play against something completely new, it's difficult, but playing against this guy in the later stages of a tournament is even more difficult. The pressure is higher, and you know they deserve to be there... He has beaten incredible players throughout his wins," Sinner said as per the ATP Tour website.

"It's never easy playing against someone that you know is not feeling 100 per cent. It's even tougher when it comes from Sascha, such a great player, such a great person off the court. We have a really good relationship," Alcaraz added.