Jannik Sinner injury update: What happened to the World No 1 in Cincinnati?

Jannik Sinner retired hurt from the Cincinnati Open 2025 final on Monday paving the way for Carlos Alcaraz to win the title. The high-profile final between the two Wimbledon finalists had a scratchy start as the World No. 1 looked out of touch, losing five games in a row. Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Terence Atmane of France during the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open.(Getty Images via AFP)

The umpires at the game announced that Sinner is retiring from the match "due to illness." He looked in tears as he announced the decision to retire to the umpire.

In the trophy ceremony, Jannik Sinner revealed more about his condition, saying that he has not been feeling well since yesterday but came out because he wanted to give the audience a match to watch, albeit a short one.

“I’m super sorry to disappoint you," Sinner said. "Yesterday I didn’t feel great. I hoped I would be better but I came out worse. I couldn’t handle more. I’m really, really sorry.”

The match lasted for 20 minutes and ended with Carlos Alcaraz clinching the title 5-0 in the first set.

Alcaraz Pays Tribute To Sinner

No one seemed more upset with Jannik Sinner's injury than his great rival and friend, Carlos Alcaraz. As the World No 1 sat on the bench in tears after the game ended short, Alcaraz was the first person to walk over to his side and console him. He even paid a touching tribute by writing 'Sorry Jannik' on the camera.

In his winners' speech at the trophy ceremony, Alcaraz wished Sinner the best and hoped he would recover and come back fit for the US Open.

“It’s not the way I wanted to win,” Alcaraz said. “You’ll come back stronger and do what champions do - and you are a champion. I'm sorry."