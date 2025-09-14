Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

St. Louis City halt road struggles, blank CF Montreal

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 07:32 am IST

SOCCER-USA-MTL-STL/RECAP

Conrad Wallem scored his first career MLS goal and Roman Burki made two saves as St. Louis City snapped a nine-game road losing streak with a 2-0 victory at CF Montreal on Saturday night.

St. Louis City halt road struggles, blank CF Montreal
St. Louis City halt road struggles, blank CF Montreal

Marcel Hartel also scored for St. Louis . The victory was the first away from home for St. Louis since a 3-0 win over the L.A. Galaxy on March 9.

It was the fourth clean sheet of the season for Burki as St. Louis snapped a four-match winless streak while improving to 2-11-2 in road matches.

Jonathan Sirois finished with two saves for Montreal , which had a four-match unbeaten streak snapped.

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Joao Klauss' shot attempt deflected to Wallem alone in front of the six-yard box. Wallem then slid a left-footed shot inside the far left post.

Montreal nearly tied it later in the half when Matty Longstaff chipped a shot from the left side of the box over the head of Burki, but defender Fallou Fall headed the ball away at the goal line to prevent a score.

The home team had another good scoring chance just before halftime when Prince Owusu took a through pass from Victor Loturi and broke in free, but Burki made a leg save on his shot from the left edge of the six-yard box.

St. Louis extended its lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute on Hartel's sixth goal, a right-footed shot inside the far right post off a nifty short cross at the top of the box by Klauss.

Montreal, which finished with a 17-13 edge in shot attempts, turned up the pressure after that and nearly scored five minutes later. Ivan Jaime's right- footed shot caromed off the crossbar and Hennadii Synchuk put in a left-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard box that was quickly ruled offside.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / St. Louis City halt road struggles, blank CF Montreal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On