Steelers’ DeShon Elliott steals show with his Irish dance moves amid clash vs Vikings | Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-21, at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. While the defensive lineup for the Steelers put on a stellar show for the fans, safety DeShon Elliott stole the spotlight when he intercepted one of Carson Wentz’s passes in the second quarter of the match, Fox News reported. Pittsburgh Steelers’ DeShon Elliott tried an Irish dance to celebrate interception against the Vikings,(X/@NFL)

DeShon Elliott celebrates interception with Irish dance

With six minutes left for the second quarter, QB Carson Wentz attempted a pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison. However, Elliott, who had been marking Addison, intercepted the pass spontaneously as it deflected off defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Accompanied by his teammates, the Steelers safety then ran down to the end zone to celebrate the turnover with a bit of Irish dance. Apart from the interception, DeShon Elliott completed one sack as well.

Steelers fans react to DeShon Elliott’s interception

After the NFL uploaded DeShon Elliott’s interception on X, formerly Twitter, several fans reacted to it. “Quarterback vision: clouded. Elliott vision: crystal clear,” one follower wrote.

Another said Elliott read the Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz “like an open book”.

In the same vein, one user commented, “Love, that was a beauty of a pick!”

Speaking of Elliot’s celebration, the Pittsburgh Steelers called it the “best celly of the season” on X.

On the other hand, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers completed 200 passing yards and one touchdown pass to DK Metcalf during the game against the Vikings. His counterpart, Carson Wentz, completed 350 passing yards and two touchdowns, Reuters reported.

Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 99 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Steelers. The Steelers ultimately prevailed, ending with 24-21 against the Vikings.

