Thomas Partey case and trial: What are the accusations against him and why was he denied entry to Canada?

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been denied entry into Canada and will miss his team’s World Cup match against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday. FIFA confirmed in a statement on Friday that his visa application to enter the country was refused. Ghana national team and Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey pictured outside the Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

"FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," FIFA said in a statement to Reuters.

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas."

What are the allegations against Thomas Partey? Thomas Partey faces outstanding rape and sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom. He has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving four women, according to BBC.

Initial charges filed in July 2025 included five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving three women. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between April 2021 and June 2022.

In February 2026, prosecutors added two further rape charges involving a fourth woman, linked to an alleged incident in December 2020.

Partey has consistently denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to each charge.

All charges are set to be heard together at Southwark Crown Court. The trial, originally scheduled for November 2026, has been delayed and is now due to begin on June 8, 2027.

Also Read: US entry denials before FIFA World Cup? Here’s which players and officials were affected

Who is Thomas Partey? Thomas Partey is a Ghanaian professional footballer born on June 13, 1993 in Odumase Krobo, Ghana. Partey plays as a defensive midfielder for La Liga club Villarreal and serves as vice-captain for the Ghana national team.

He began his career at Atlético Madrid in 2013, winning the UEFA Europa League and Super Cup in 2018. In 2020, he transferred to Arsenal for £45 million, making 167 appearances before leaving in 2025. A key figure for Ghana, he has featured in multiple Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup, and was selected for the 2026 tournament.