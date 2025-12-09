Tiger Woods might be planning to switch careers; latest golf event sparks buzz

Tiger Woods of the United States speaks during the trophy presentation on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 7th in Nassau, Bahamas. (Getty Images via AFP) Tiger Woods' surprise appearance as a broadcaster at the Hero World Challenge generated buzz about his potential TV career Tiger Woods has spent much of the last decade fighting to stay healthy enough for competitive golf. But his unexpected appearance behind the mic at the Hero World Challenge has fans wondering whether the 15-time major champion is quietly preparing for a new chapter.

The 49-year-old stunned viewers when he stepped into the Golf Channel booth on Sunday as per GMT time zone, for an impromptu cameo alongside fellow pro Kevin Kisner. The light, joke-filled exchange showed a more relaxed and openly playful Woods, reported Hello Magazine.

The segment quickly circulated online, prompting viewers to call him “comedy gold” and an “awesome broadcaster,” with many predicting he could thrive in TV if he ever decided to make the switch.

But the cameo wasn’t the only thing fueling speculation. Through the week, Woods also offered rare clarity about his ongoing recovery and dropped hints about the direction he believes the PGA Tour is heading.

Woods opens up on long recovery

Woods, who underwent yet another back procedure earlier this year, revealed that he was only recently cleared to begin basic golf activity again. “It’s been six weeks… you can’t really do anything on a disc replacement. You’ve got to let it set,” he told reporters, according to Hello Magazine.

He explained that doctors have now allowed him to begin “cranking up a little bit in the gym” to rebuild the rotational strength he’s lost. The surgery, announced in October, followed scans showing a collapsed disc and a compromised spinal canal. This was the latest in a decade of operations dating back to 2014.

Woods’ physical challenges were magnified by his 2021 car crash, which left his right leg held together with rods, screws and plates. Still, the golfer said he’s optimistic about returning to normal life activities, including golf, even if full-time competition remains uncertain.

“We’re focused on trying to do what’s best for our product here on the PGA TOUR,” Woods said, keeping specifics vague but acknowledging “so many moving parts.” According to The Golfing Gazette, he implied that upcoming changes to the US schedule could open “more opportunities globally.”