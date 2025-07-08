Tom Brady, Sofia Vergara’s dinner photo sets social media abuzz: ‘Not on my bingo chart’

National Football League icon Tom Brady is no stranger to making headlines, be it winning the Super Bowl, starting businesses, or his high-profile relationships. However, this time his photo at a Venetian dinner table rather than on the gridiron left fans in a frenzy. Brady, 47, was spotted sharing what appeared to be an intimate and warm dinner moment with actor Sofia Vergara, 52, during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish celebration in Italy. The photo, which quickly went viral, has fans speculating whether a new celebrity romance is brewing, stated Athlon Sports. A photo of Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara dining together has gone viral. (AFP and Instagram/ Sofia Vergara)

Are Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara dating?

According to the report, the buzz began after Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara were spotted sharing a lighthearted exchange at the Gritti Palace during the multi-day bash. Known for her quick wit and charm, the Modern Family star was seen laughing and chatting comfortably with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

In the meantime, while mingling and hobnobbing with other A-listers, including Orlando Bloom and model Brooks Nader, Tom Brady was also spotted with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney earlier in Venice.

Social media reacts to potential pairing

Soon after the picture surfaced on social media, fans could not resist joking about the potential pairing. A user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Dude first he was messing with Sydney Sweeney and now with Sofia Vergara.” They noted Brady has been spotted with three different women since his divorce.

A second user noted, “I'm unfamiliar with this side of Brady's game,” while another commented that Brady was “GOAT on and off the field.” An account expressed surprise at the pairing and said, “That was not on my bingo chart for 2025.”

Sources downplay speculation around Tom Brady, Sofia Vergara

Another report quoted sources saying there is no romantic involvement between Sofia and Brady. An insider told People that the two were just enjoying the party and each other’s company. “There’s no relationship to confirm,” the source sasid.

As per the Athlon sports report, since finalising his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Brady has remained in the public eye, attending elite events. Vergara, too, is navigating her life since she split from actor Joe Manganiello.

Q: Is Sofia Vergara dating anyone after her divorce?

A: Sofia Vergara has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since her divorce from Joe Manganiello.