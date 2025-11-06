Search
Thu, Nov 06, 2025
Tony Allen arrest: Ex-Memphis Grizzlies star booked on drug charges; First details

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 06, 2025 05:16 am IST

Ex-NBA star Tony Allen was arrested in Poinsett County, Arkansas, after police found a packet of marijuana on him during a traffic stop on I-555.

Tony Allen, former Memphis Grizzlies star and host of 'Out The Mud' podcast, was arrested in Poinsett County in Arkansas, on Wednesday after officers found a packet of marijuana on him during a traffic stop.

Tony Allen, former Memphis Grizzlies star and host of the ''Out The Mud' podcast.(@OutTheMudTL/X)

Allen was found possessing a packet of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 555 earlier on Wednesday. He was in the passenger seat of the car being driven by an individual identified as William Hatton, Sheriff Kevin Molder of Poinsett County said.

This is a breaking news.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
