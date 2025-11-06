Tony Allen arrest: Ex-Memphis Grizzlies star booked on drug charges; First details

Tony Allen, former Memphis Grizzlies star and host of 'Out The Mud' podcast, was arrested in Poinsett County in Arkansas, on Wednesday after officers found a packet of marijuana on him during a traffic stop. Tony Allen, former Memphis Grizzlies star and host of the ''Out The Mud' podcast.(@OutTheMudTL/X)

Allen was found possessing a packet of marijuana after officers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 555 earlier on Wednesday. He was in the passenger seat of the car being driven by an individual identified as William Hatton, Sheriff Kevin Molder of Poinsett County said.

This is a breaking news.