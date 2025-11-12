Travis Hunter knee surgery: How did Jaguars WR get hurt and is he out for the season? Injury update

Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie wide receiver and cornerback, underwent successful surgery in Dallas to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) tear in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter is out for the season.(AP)

How Did Travis Hunter Get Hurt?

Hunter suffered a non-contact injury to his right knee during defensive drills in practice on October 30, 2025, just before Week 9.

At the time, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen described the setback as “a minor setback for a major comeback,” adding that the team was still determining the full extent of the injury.

Is He Out for the Season? Injury Update

Yes. The Jaguars confirmed that the surgery is season-ending, ruling Hunter out for the remainder of his rookie campaign.

When Is He Expected to Return?

Hunter is expected to make a full recovery within six months, which should have him ready for offseason workouts ahead of the 2026 season.

Travis Hunter’s Rookie Season by the Numbers

Before the injury, Hunter showcased his rare two-way ability:

Offense: 28 receptions on 43 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown.

Defense: 14 tackles, nine receptions allowed on 15 targets (96 yards), and two pass breakups, per Pro Football Focus.

Snaps played: 323 on offense and 162 on defense.

Hunter’s breakout performance came against the Los Angeles Rams, when he posted a career-high 101 receiving yards and his first NFL touchdown.

Jacksonville Jaguars Official Statement

The Jacksonville Jaguars released the following statement:

“Earlier today, Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter underwent successful surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee. Beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to the knee, which Hunter injured during practice on Oct. 30. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper and Jaguars team physician, Dr. Kevin Kaplan, in Dallas. Hunter, 22, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but is expected to return within six months to full football activities.”