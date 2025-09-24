Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Twins eliminate Rangers from playoff picture with 4-1 win

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 09:06 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-MIN/RECAP

Koby Clemens had a double, an RBI single and scored a run to back seven solid innings from starter Zebby Matthews as the Minnesota Twins defeated the reeling Texas Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

The loss was a season-high eighth straight for the Rangers and mathematically eliminated them from the postseason. Texas was within two games of the American League West lead and a game back in the race for the league's final wild-card spot on Sept. 14 before its swoon.

Minnesota , which has long been excused from postseason consideration, has won two straight games for just the second time since capturing three in a row Aug 5-8.

Matthews scattered four hits and struck out six without issuing a walk to win for just the second time in eight starts since Aug. 5. Tuesday's showing was a solid bounce-back for Matthews after he allowed nine runs on 11 hits against the Yankees in his previous start on Sept. 16.

Cole Sands pitched a perfect ninth to earn his third save of the year.

Patrick Corbin the first of six Texas pitchers lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Corbin is 0-2 in five September starts despite allowing two runs or fewer in four of those appearances.

The Rangers got off on the right foot when Joc Pederson smashed a leadoff home run to stake them to a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota rallied to the front in the third inning. Clemens started the frame with a double off Corbin, went to third on a single by Christian Vazquez and scored on a groundout by Byron Buxton. After Austin Martin's infield single sent Buxton to third, Ryan Jeffers' ensuing single brought him home for a 2-1 lead.

The Twins added on in the sixth, with Carson McCusker walking to start the inning. James Outman replaced McCusker on the bases and moved to second on a single by Brooks Lee. Clemens followed with a single that drove home Outman, and Lee later scored on a Martin groundout that pushed the margin to 4-1.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

