Tyler Guyton not fouled? Cowboys star spotted 'punching' opponent after Jalen Carter ejection

The first half in Philadelphia got pretty intense, with a few plays that seemed a little too aggressive. It probably wasn't meant to happen. Dallas Cowboys' lineman, Tyler Guyton was in the middle of his block when the defensive player quickly got past him.(@NFL_DovKleiman)

Tyler appeared to punch a Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher directly in the head. Even though it wasn’t intentional, the hit was still tough. If a referee had a different view, it could’ve looked worse.

Different incidents

Jalen Carter was kicked out of the game for spitting at Dak Prescott, while Nolan Smith Jr. got flagged for taunting. And then there was this play.

It was clear both teams were fired up, especially since they’re divisional rivals.

Internet reaction

The video went viral on social media, and received a lot different views. One of the X users wrote, @That looked like a swipe not a punch.”

A different user penned, “Cowboys lineman throwing a punch mid-play and no flag—are NFL refs just blind or picking and choosing what they want to see?”

Another user wrote, "Cowboys lineman throwing a punch mid-play and no flag—are NFL refs just blind or picking and choosing what they want to see?

A different user wrote, “Should have been called. You need the chain gang back and roborefs.

But they can be manipulated like humans.”

Another user chimed, “Guyton should have been flagged & ejected for punch.”

Different user chimed, “They were probably paying attention to where the ball was going and not what was happening that many yards behind the play. Remember, they are human and can't possibly catch every penalty that literally happens during every play. That's how and why they "missed" it.”